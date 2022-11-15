Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum

Credit: Fadeaway World

NBA officiating is probably one of the hardest things to do. Not only does the referee have to keep up with the physical action on the floor by constantly running throughout the game, but they also need the awareness to make game-changing decisions and calls.

Everybody sympathizes with how hard the job is. What often gets referees and officials to be looked at negatively by fans is when they make blatant mistakes through horrible calls. Kevin Durant wasn't shy of discussing a terrible technical foul given to Jayson Tatum for clapping after the referee gave a foul call against the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder are having a great matchup where OKC took a massive lead in the game, but the Celtics made a remarkable second-half comeback to take the lead once again in the fourth quarter. It makes sense that KD is glued to this game, as it has been a very entertaining one.

Is Jayson Tatum Competing For MVP?

Jayson Tatum is leading the charge for a Boston Celtics team that went through offseason upheaval with their coach being fired but has bounced back almost instantaneously. They are among the best teams in the league right now, and Tatum has been dominant as ever.

Tatum is averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists as the Celtics improved their record to 11-3 in their win against the Thunder. This team is looking like a very likely championship contender right now, with coach Joe Mazzulla doing a fantastic job in carrying the success on from next season. Players like Tatum always value championships over MVP awards, but it doesn't hurt to try and win both.

If the Celtics can have a 60-win season, Tatum may have a strong chance at beating out the likes of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, provided their teams don't perform as well. The Mavericks are unlikely to win that many games, but the Bucks are right there with the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.

