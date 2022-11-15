Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum

Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul Call On Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul Call On Jayson Tatum

NBA officiating is probably one of the hardest things to do. Not only does the referee have to keep up with the physical action on the floor by constantly running throughout the game, but they also need the awareness to make game-changing decisions and calls. 

Everybody sympathizes with how hard the job is. What often gets referees and officials to be looked at negatively by fans is when they make blatant mistakes through horrible calls. Kevin Durant wasn't shy of discussing a terrible technical foul given to Jayson Tatum for clapping after the referee gave a foul call against the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder are having a great matchup where OKC took a massive lead in the game, but the Celtics made a remarkable second-half comeback to take the lead once again in the fourth quarter. It makes sense that KD is glued to this game, as it has been a very entertaining one. 

Is Jayson Tatum Competing For MVP? 

Jayson Tatum is leading the charge for a Boston Celtics team that went through offseason upheaval with their coach being fired but has bounced back almost instantaneously. They are among the best teams in the league right now, and Tatum has been dominant as ever. 

Tatum is averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists as the Celtics improved their record to 11-3 in their win against the Thunder. This team is looking like a very likely championship contender right now, with coach Joe Mazzulla doing a fantastic job in carrying the success on from next season. Players like Tatum always value championships over MVP awards, but it doesn't hurt to try and win both. 

If the Celtics can have a 60-win season, Tatum may have a strong chance at beating out the likes of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, provided their teams don't perform as well. The Mavericks are unlikely to win that many games, but the Bucks are right there with the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.    

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul Call On Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Was Unhappy With Horrible Technical Foul On Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Joel Embiid Is The Best Big Man In The NBA: "In Terms Of His Talent, I'd Even Put Him Over Jokic..."

By Nico Martinez
How Ben Simmons May Be Hurting The 76ers' Chances Of Trading For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

How Ben Simmons May Be Hurting the 76ers' Chances Of Trading For Kevin Durant

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Reveals Why He's Taking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry In A Shot For His Life

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face of The NBA
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Mark Cuban
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."

By Nico Martinez
Jimmy Butler
NBA Media

Western Conference Coach Says The Miami Heat Will Not Win A Title With Jimmy Butler As Their Best Player

By Nico Martinez
Tom Thibodeau
NBA Media

NBA Insider Wants That 'Big Changes' Could Be Coming For The New York Knicks: "Thibodeau's Seat Is Warm..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury
NBA Media

Lakers News: LeBron James Being 'Very Cautious' With Latest Injury

By Nico Martinez
Shams Charania Gets Real On The Brooklyn Nets Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons: "That's $70 Million Out Of Your Lineup...”
NBA Media

Shams Charania Gets Real On The Brooklyn Nets Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons: "That's $70 Million Out Of Your Lineup...”

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant On His Rivalry Against LeBron James: "I Guess It's Cool That We’re Still Relevant At An Older Age And People Want To Come Watch Us Play."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On His Rivalry Against LeBron James: "I Guess It's Cool That We’re Still Relevant At An Older Age And People Want To Come Watch Us Play."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Adam Silver
NBA Media

Mexico City Is Reportedly A 'Real Contender' To House The NBA's Next Expansion Team: "Five Times Bigger Than New York...."

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998
NBA

Michael Jordan’s Contract Breakdown: From $550,000 As A Rookie To Earning More Than The Entire Chicago Bulls Team In 1998

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat

By Divij Kulkarni