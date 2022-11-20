Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates

Credit: Fadeaway World

The new season is now well underway, and over a 5th of the regular season is done for most NBA teams. Some teams have spectacularly begun the season, the Utah Jazz being the prime example. But other, more conventional candidates are also doing well in 2022-23, and a lot of them are led by superstars whose names have already begun to come up in MVP conversation.

Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and are putting up monstrous individual numbers alongside that. Luka Doncic can't stop himself from scoring 30+ points, leads the league in scoring, and had managed to take the Mavericks to within a few games of the top spot in the West. Joel Embiid had a historic 59-point performance and is on an insane three-game streak and Donovan Mitchell is also being mentioned in these talks.

Everyone has their picks for who the early frontrunners are, although Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have gotten the most shouts. And while discussing the topic, Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have discussed who they think the deserving players so far are.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett know what it takes to be the best in the league, they are both champions and KG won the MVP in 2004 himself. Speaking on the podcast KG: Certified, they discussed who the early frontrunners for the award are according to them, and there are some mildly surprising picks.

(starts at 6:30 minutes)

Kevin Garnett: "Who do you think are the leading candidates for MVP early on?"

Paul Pierce: "You know what, that changes for me week to week. So currently, in no particular order, Jayson Tatum, he's leading the top team in the NBA right now record-wise."

Kevin Garnett: "He's playing defense a little bit too, I like that."

Paul Pierce: "It's time to think, because when Embiid went for that 59, he got himself back in the race. He averaging 30 and 11, Sixers have been balling. I gotta throw him in there. And after that, you can say Luka, you can say Greek Freak, it's so hard man. You can say Steph Curry, but for that third slot Imma say Greek Freak... So them is my Top 3 currently."

For them to put Joel Embiid in over Luka Doncic might be a bit controversial at this point, but overall they have mentioned a lot of the top favorites for MVP. Jayson Tatum is in line to get it, Giannis Antetokounmpo wants a third, and Stephen Curry is Stephen Curry. It'll be interesting to see how it all shakes out.

