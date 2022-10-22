Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

Klay Thompson's career has seen a steady rise, the Golden State Warriors man has gone from being a bit of a project to a 4-time champion and arguably the second-greatest shooter in the NBA's history. Klay is an elite two-way guard and has honed his skillset as a Warrior to reach the pinnacle of the game. But outside of all that, Thompson is someone that knows how to have a good time also, something which has been necessary for him in the last few years after a few devastating injuries. 

Public opinion on marijuana has been changing in recent years, with the drug being treated more and more as an acceptable form of recreation. However, that wasn't the case for decades, with laws regarding marijuana as stringent as any of the other drugs. While it has now been legalized in a lot of states and even the NBA no longer tests for it, only a few current players openly discuss taking it, although it is beginning to be normalized. And Klay Thompson has been a stoner for a while it seems, which has given him some fun stories to tell. 

Klay Thompson Shared The Story Of Almost Getting Arrested For Marijuana In College

When Klay Thompson was in college at Washington State University, things weren't as relaxed as they are now. That didn't stop college Klay from getting a little high though, by his admission. And it almost got him into real trouble once, with Thompson sharing the story of how he almost got arrested on the All The Smoke podcast. 

“I’ve got a nice little sac [of marijuana] on me… it’s gonna be a decent night. Play ‘Rock Band’ & just chill out. And in the car, I see these flashing lights, and I’m like. ‘No way, what’s going on?’

“Literally right when I get in my driveway. And I’m like ‘Ohhh’. And they’re like, ‘Sir, you have a broken taillight and we smell marijuana. Can you get out the car?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t you need a warrant for that?’ And they’re like, ‘We can get one.’ And I’m like, ‘Whatever man, just search the car.’

“I’m upset, and they put me in cuffs. I’m like, ‘For a bag of weed?’ They put me in the back of the car, but they didn’t take me downtown… They put me in the back and I’m like, ‘God, my parents are gonna be so upset. They’re gonna be so disappointed. Gosh.’”

Klay was very lucky that he didn't have to deal with anything more intense than that. If the cops had decided to arrest him it might have ruined his career before it even began. And it certainly doesn't seem to have put him off of weed or anything, Klay still seems like someone that enjoys the occasional smoke. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Brings A Ja Morant Voodoo Doll: “I Just Want Him To Have A Bad Game.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."

By Divij Kulkarni
"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

"Draymond Green Is The Dirtiest Player In The League", NBA Fan Shows The Video Where Green Almost Hurt Nikola Jokic

By Aaron Abhishek
The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Stephen Curry vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The Greatest Shooter In NBA History Against The Black Mamba

By Eddie Bitar
The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League
NBA

The Highest-Paid Players In The 1998-99 NBA Season: Patrick Ewing Was The Most Expensive Player In The League

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Is Two Triple-Doubles Away From Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's All-Time Record For Triple-Doubles By A Center

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kawhi Leonard Looked Extremely Disinterested At New York Fashion Week
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains The Process For Strengthening His ACL: "You Gotta Gradually Play Minutes In Order To Get The ACL Strong..."

By Lee Tran
Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
NBA Media

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

By Gautam Varier
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"

By Gautam Varier