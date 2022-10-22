Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"

Credit: James Snook/USA Today Sports

Klay Thompson's career has seen a steady rise, the Golden State Warriors man has gone from being a bit of a project to a 4-time champion and arguably the second-greatest shooter in the NBA's history. Klay is an elite two-way guard and has honed his skillset as a Warrior to reach the pinnacle of the game. But outside of all that, Thompson is someone that knows how to have a good time also, something which has been necessary for him in the last few years after a few devastating injuries.

Public opinion on marijuana has been changing in recent years, with the drug being treated more and more as an acceptable form of recreation. However, that wasn't the case for decades, with laws regarding marijuana as stringent as any of the other drugs. While it has now been legalized in a lot of states and even the NBA no longer tests for it, only a few current players openly discuss taking it, although it is beginning to be normalized. And Klay Thompson has been a stoner for a while it seems, which has given him some fun stories to tell.

Klay Thompson Shared The Story Of Almost Getting Arrested For Marijuana In College

When Klay Thompson was in college at Washington State University, things weren't as relaxed as they are now. That didn't stop college Klay from getting a little high though, by his admission. And it almost got him into real trouble once, with Thompson sharing the story of how he almost got arrested on the All The Smoke podcast.

“I’ve got a nice little sac [of marijuana] on me… it’s gonna be a decent night. Play ‘Rock Band’ & just chill out. And in the car, I see these flashing lights, and I’m like. ‘No way, what’s going on?’

“Literally right when I get in my driveway. And I’m like ‘Ohhh’. And they’re like, ‘Sir, you have a broken taillight and we smell marijuana. Can you get out the car?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t you need a warrant for that?’ And they’re like, ‘We can get one.’ And I’m like, ‘Whatever man, just search the car.’

“I’m upset, and they put me in cuffs. I’m like, ‘For a bag of weed?’ They put me in the back of the car, but they didn’t take me downtown… They put me in the back and I’m like, ‘God, my parents are gonna be so upset. They’re gonna be so disappointed. Gosh.’”

Klay was very lucky that he didn't have to deal with anything more intense than that. If the cops had decided to arrest him it might have ruined his career before it even began. And it certainly doesn't seem to have put him off of weed or anything, Klay still seems like someone that enjoys the occasional smoke.