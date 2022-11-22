Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"

Skip to main content

Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment In His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"

Kobe Bryant was the definition of a high-quality draft prospect. Bryant was drafted directly into the NBA from high school as he skipped college. While the Mamba was extremely talented, even at that age, he still required a bit of time to become an amazing superstar.

Moreover, the hype around Kobe was so great that the then-head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Del Harris, was careful not to give all the attention to him. In fact, in an interview, Bryant called the first few years of the NBA one of the lowest moments of his career. Despite later becoming a legend of the franchise.

Kobe Bryant Blames Del Harris For The Lowest Moment Of His Career

As we mentioned earlier, Bryant simply blames Harris for not giving him enough chances to win during the early years of his career.

"It was a couple of them. Losing to the Celtics in '08 was tough. But before that, like at the beginning of the journey, it was not playing, So coming in as a rookie and saying, 'Man if I knew this s**t was going to be like this, i would have went to school.' Because I felt like my coach, Del Harris, at the time, was trying to make sure he did not show favoritism to the young kid. And as a result, he swung completely the opposite direction and doing things that weren't really fair. So like my first two or three years were nightmares for me. I sit around, I watch all my peers going out there playing 35, 37 minutes and they're all doing their things. ... It still pisses me off to this day because ultimately what numbers you have put up because everybody wants to go to that."

It's understandable why Kobe thinks that since he is one of the most competitive players to ever play in the NBA. While it took him some time to become a star in the NBA, once he reached that, he never looked back and even called winning in the NBA easier than in high school.

