Kyle Korver Names His Favorite NBA Shooter, Responds To Ashton Kutcher Comparison, And Shares Advice For Kids Chasing NBA Dreams

Kyle Korver built a career as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and during a recent appearance at LAX, the former sharpshooter reflected on the players who inspired him, the lessons he learned through basketball, and even the Hollywood comparisons that followed him throughout his career.

Speaking with producer Joe Andaloro, Korver named his favorite shooter growing up when asked which player stood out beyond modern stars like Stephen Curry.

Question: “In all your playing years, he started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s right. He played with Allen Iverson. Who was another great shooter of your caliber, maybe even above, that stood out? I know Stephen Curry. Everybody talks about Steph Curry being an amazing shooter.”

Kyle Korver: “My favorite shooter from the early years was Peja Stojakovic. I loved those Sacramento Kings teams, flying around the corners with Mike Bibby and Chris Webber.”

Question: “I played with a lot of guys growing up, and we all dreamed of being in the NBA. It’s still a dream for so many kids. What advice would you give to a kid right now who’s maybe 10 and emulating players like Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry? What would your advice be to get to that level?”

Kyle Korver: “If you want to make it to the top, you’ve got to really love the process and absorb it. I think it’s good to love drills, but I think it’s most important to love the game.”

Question: “You used to get compared to Ashton Kutcher. Would you ever get into a movie? Would you ever do a film?”

Kyle Korver: “I’d love to do a movie.”

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Korver’s NBA journey began in 2003 when the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the 51st pick in the draft. He immediately became teammates with Allen Iverson and carved out a role as a floor spacer during an era when three-point shooting had not yet fully transformed the league.

Over his 17-year career, Korver played for the 76ers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks. He finished his career averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting an elite 42.9% from three-point range. At the time of his retirement, Korver ranked among the top three-point shooters in NBA history, with 2,450 made three-pointers.

His best season statistically came during the 2014-15 campaign with Atlanta. Korver averaged 12.1 points while shooting an absurd 49.2% from three-point range and 90.1% from the free-throw line. That season earned him his lone All-Star selection and helped lead the Hawks to a franchise-record 60 wins.

Korver also made NBA history that year by becoming the first player ever to shoot above 50% from the field, 50% from three, and 90% from the line while taking at least 300 three-point attempts. Beyond statistics, Korver became respected for professionalism, conditioning, and consistency. Younger players constantly studied how he moved without the ball and maintained shooting mechanics under pressure.

The interview also touched on a long-running joke among NBA fans. For years, people compared Korver’s appearance to that of actor Ashton Kutcher. For someone who spent nearly two decades perfecting timing, movement, and spacing under bright lights, Hollywood might not be the biggest stretch after all.