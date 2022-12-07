Skip to main content

Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays

Kyle Kuzma has always boasted huge confidence, even when things didn't go his way. The Washington Wizards forward has gone through ups and downs during his career and now is enjoying a nice time in D.C., although things haven't been that easy for his team. 

Kuz won a championship on the Lakers in 2020 and still was heavily criticized for his performances. Now, in a different market, he's playing the best basketball of his career and drawing attention from contenders like the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks. He's also lined up for getting a huge contract next summer, so it's fair to say that things have worked out for the player. 

After all these years of working hard to prove his value in the league, Kuzma remains confident that he's a good player and can achieve big things in the NBA. 

So much so that he's stated he's the best player on the court whenever he plays. Regardless of who is in front or beside him, Kuzma will always consider himself the best player on both teams. Talking with Shams Charania of The Athletic, the forward revealed:

Even when you’ve been doubted at points in your basketball career, how did you always have the confidence within yourself?

I’ve always had belief from the jump. I think over my years, I’ve had different roles, I’ve had different perceptions about me. Does he like basketball? Does he care about basketball? Does he like fashion? But for me, I just have this incredible self belief. I believe that no matter who I’m on the court with, I’m the best player. And that’s gotten me to this level. That’s gotten me to where I am. That’s why I’m having the season I’m having, so my irrational confidence has always been a key thing for me.

That's a huge claim by Kuzma, who recently played against LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. If he felt like the best player on the court that night, you know this guy has huge confidence in himself. He's playing at the best level on the Wizards, who highly value him, and if he keeps this pace, he could be really good on a contender team. 

