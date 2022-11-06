Kyle Kuzma Denies That His Cryptic Tweet Had Anything To Do With The Kyrie Irving Controversy

Credit: Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving is in some serious hot water at the moment, the Brooklyn Nets man has seemingly gone too far with his antics off the court this time. The latest scandal occurred after he shared something on social media that linked to a documentary that had anti-semitic content in it. And while most have come out to condemn Irving for his actions, others support him.

The NBA community had been silent on the matter for a long time before the likes of LeBron James spoke out. Kevin Durant didn't go as far as to condemn his teammate directly but said that there is no space for discrimination in basketball. Some support Kyrie though, Kanye West is the most prominent among them. And while NBA players might mostly be silent on the issue, some have made cryptic tweets during this time.

With the controversy roaring all around him, Kuzma tweeted saying can't even tell the truth no more. This came on the day Kyrie was finding out about a lot of the fallout from his words and actions, so many assumed he was showing support for Irving. However, for whatever reason, it has now been communicated that this was not the case.

Kyle Kuzma Cleared Up His Tweet By Confirming That It Was Not About Kyrie Irving

Kyle Kuzma is focused on life with the Wizards, and the season has gotten off to a mixed start. 4 wins and 5 losses see Washington land squarely in the play-in spots. As such, it seems Kuzma has some time on his hands to make cryptic tweets and then debunk them because that is exactly what he ended up doing in this situation.

"This is not about any current events lol.. have a good day."

While there is no reason not to believe Kuzma when he says his tweet wasn't about Kyrie, the timing of it does seem quite suspicious. The possibility that Kyle tweeted it and then the resultant backlash forced him to reevaluate the situation is also one that cannot be summarily dismissed.

For now, the Washington man needs to stay focused on his game. He is averaging nearly 17.5 points per game which is quite impressive but the expectations for him are to take another leap. Whether Kyle can do that or not remains to be seen but if he wishes to find out, then being supportive of Kyrie Irving in this context might do more harm than good.

