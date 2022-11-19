Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks, as he has had to deal with the backlash that came his way for posting a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. The fact that he didn't apologize for it at first only made matters worse and led to the Brooklyn Nets suspending him for a minimum of 5 games.

The suspension eventually lasted for 8 games, with Kyrie set to return for their next outing against the Grizzlies. Reports indicate that he went above and beyond to fix the relationship with the Nets, and that is great if true. Irving clearly made a mistake with his initial stance here, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's not a good person at heart.

Kyrie Irving Has Donated $65K To Shanquella Robinson's Family

He has, in the past, helped out people in need quite a lot of times. In 2020 alone, he donated $1.5 million to help cover the salaries of WNBA players who were sitting out and donated $323K to meals for NY families, to name just a few of his good deeds. Kyrie also recently donated $65K to the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead in Mexico.

Robinson, a hairstylist and a businesswoman, as per reports, left Charlotte toward the end of October along with a group of friends but passed away in a villa in Cabo San Lucas. This has become an international matter as there seems to be foul play involved, and we hope the authorities can figure out exactly what transpired.

This was a good gesture from Irving toward the family she has left behind, and we hope it can be put to good use. Kyrie's mistakes are always put out front and center, so it is only right that when he does something good, it be reported accordingly. Irving can hopefully make some more positive headlines when he returns to the court on Sunday night.

