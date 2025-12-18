Fred VanVleet Says Kawhi Leonard Thought 2019 Title Put Him Ahead Of Kobe Bryant

Fred VanVleet revealed that Kawhi Leonard believed his 2019 championship elevated him past Kobe Bryant.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate winning the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors against game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Fred VanVleet offered insight into Kawhi Leonard’s mindset following the Raptors’ 2019 championship. Speaking on the Unguarded podcast, VanVleet recalled a moment that revealed how Leonard believed that title changed his standing among the game’s all-time greats.

“Kawhi changed my view on a lot of sh*t,” VanVleet said. “One thing I overheard was a conversation that was had about winning the championship and the sentiment of it was when we won the championship he was like, ‘I’m better than Kobe.’”

According to VanVleet, Leonard genuinely felt that winning the 2019 title, and the way he carried the Raptors through that postseason, put him ahead of Kobe Bryant in his own mind. It was not framed as trash talk, but as a personal assessment of legacy after reaching the sport’s highest peak.

“I had the same reaction,” VanVleet continued. “But when he said it, I said, well, ‘If I’m him…’ and those three words changed how I looked at the game. If I were him, how would I feel? Because I know how he feels right now.”

Kawhi Leonard has experienced many great moments in his career, but his defining achievement came during the 2018-19 campaign, when he led an inexperienced Raptors squad to its first championship. That run changed Leonard’s career and placed him in rare company as a two-time Finals MVP.

For VanVleet, the memory illustrates the mentality Leonard carried after winning that championship. Rather than disrespect, it reflects the extreme confidence required to lead a title team at that level, even when that belief places you above one of basketball’s most revered legends.

Still, when it comes to Kobe Bryant’s legacy, Leonard has yet to match his standard. Compared to Leonard’s two titles, Bryant was a five-time champion and former league MVP, with career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 44.7 percent shooting (32.9 percent from three).

Kobe finished his career as the NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points. Even today, years after his death, his status remains immortalized as one of the game’s greatest players.

At 34 years old, time is running out for Leonard to build a case as Kobe’s superior. He appeared on track to do so in 2019, but years of failed seasons with the Clippers have pushed him well behind schedule.

Arguably the biggest factor working against Leonard is his history of load management. What separated Kobe from players like Leonard was his relentless availability and work ethic, a mindset that consistently carried over to the rest of the team.

Ultimately, VanVleet’s testimony offers a rare glimpse into the mindset of an elite competitor at the peak of his powers. Leonard’s confidence may spark debate, but it also explains how championship leaders separate themselves in the moment. Whether history ever places him alongside Kobe Bryant is still unfolding, but the belief that he belonged there was clearly real at the time.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) reacts to making a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images NBA Insiders Confirm Lakers Need To Upgrade Their Offer To Land Herb Jones In Potential Trade Deal
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like