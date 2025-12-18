Lakers Forward Adou Thiero’s SUV Stolen, Suspect Linked To Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero was the victim of a vehicle theft earlier this week, an incident that quickly escalated due to an unexpected NFL connection. According to NBC Los Angeles, the case resulted in two arrests after authorities tracked the stolen SUV to a West Hollywood hotel.

Per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the One Hotel after the vehicle was located through tracking technology. Investigators told investigators that the suspects had allegedly taken Thiero’s SUV without his consent, valet-parked it at the hotel, and entered the building.

While reviewing security footage, deputies identified the individuals associated with the vehicle and located them shortly thereafter. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, though law enforcement has not confirmed where or when the SUV was initially stolen.

The two men were later identified as 27-year-old Trey Rose and 27-year-old Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Both remain in custody as the investigation continues, with authorities still working to piece together the full timeline of events surrounding the incident.

Thiero, 21, was drafted 55th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, going sixth in the second round before landing with the Lakers as part of a massive seven-team trade. Known as a disruptor and versatile defender, he was signed to add energy to a thin frontcourt.

The young swingman is still in his very first season as a pro, averaging 1.1 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.0 blocks per game on 60.0 percent shooting, including 0 percent from three. He has seen limited time in JJ Redick’s rotation and is currently on assignment with the South Bay Lakers. This latest incident serves as yet another distraction for Thiero and a reminder of some of the risks NBA players face off the court.

With the suspects now in custody, Thiero can hopefully return to his normal routine and refocus on his development. The Lakers’ rookie has not appeared in a game since December 10, when he logged one minute against the San Antonio Spurs, but there remains hope he can grow into a larger role moving forward.

Amid an up-and-down season for Los Angeles, Thiero’s incident only adds another layer of uncertainty. As a team with high expectations, distractions of any kind are far from ideal, especially those that occur away from the court.

Fortunately, this situation appears to be moving toward resolution, allowing Thiero to shift his focus back to basketball. While the incident underscores the unique challenges professional athletes can face off the court, the priority now is stability and development. For a young player still carving out his place, getting back to routine may be just as important as any minutes earned on the floor.