Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving finally returned to the NBA court for the Brooklyn Nets during their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving didn't have a starring performance as he worked off the rust from his 8-game suspension after being criticized for sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter.

Irving's suspension was widely publicized and discussed around the world of the way the NBA handled it. Adam Silver didn't suspend Irving but had a lengthy conversation over the matter with him, while Joe Tsai suspended him and gave him a checklist of things to do before he could be cleared to return.

Irving is clearly sick of getting in trouble for his political opinions and people not approving. After the Grizzlies' win, Irving discussed his frustrations with not being able to speak his mind without being criticized for the opinions he may have.

Irving's frustrations are understandable, but he has to recognize the position he holds in the world. His voice matters and it's a price to pay for the stature he has earned as one of the best basketball players in the world.

Will Kyrie Irving Help The Nets Come Back To Winning Ways?

On his day, there are few players in the NBA that can outplay Kyrie Irving. His incredible talent is an asset that can be deployed for great results on a basketball team. The last time he played with the team prior to his return, he was a part of the slump that caused Steve Nash's dismissal.

Under coach Jacque Vaughn, Irving has a chance to prove all the doubters wrong and help the Nets win. With the form that Ben Simmons is in and the consistency Kevin Durant plays with, the Brooklyn Nets could be back on their way up.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.