Kyrie Irving's Return To The Court May Have Been Revealed

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving's life has been a rollercoaster in the past month or so. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been in a difficult place, considering everything that happened in the aftermath of his lack of an apology for sharing links to some content that had anti-semitism. Irving drew the ire of Joe Tsai and the Nets, with the team going so far as to make his return from a 5-game suspension conditional.

It looked at one point like Kyrie would simply not play for the Nets again. An NBA GM went as far as to suggest that Irving's days in the NBA itself might be done. But following the reveal of the Nets' conditions for Kyrie, public opinion has swung once again in his favor a bit. Shannon Sharpe called the Nets out for it, and he was followed by players like LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Since then, there have reportedly been meetings between the league, Kyrie, and the Nets as they try to figure out a way past it all. And now a potential return to the floor for Kyrie is in the works, with the date becoming a bit clearer recently.

There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving To Return During The Nets' Western Conference Road Trip

The Brooklyn Nets are currently on the road, playing teams away from their home arena. And as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's not likely that Irving will return during this road trip. This means that the Nets' next home game against the Grizzlies on November 20 could be when Kyrie is back in action.

"Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has met with team, league and union officials on "several occasions" in recent days and there's optimism for a resolution "very soon," the National Basketball Players Association told its membership Friday in an email obtained by ESPN.

"Even with the fifth of a minimum five-game suspension coming Saturday night against the LA Clippers, there is no momentum for a possible return to play for Irving during this four-game Western Conference trip that ends Thursday at Portland, sources told ESPN.

"The Nets return home vs. Memphis on Nov. 20."

The news around Kyrie for so long now has been everything else other than the game of basketball. This is a problem, and the point guard needs to get back to focusing on the game in his contract year. The situation got out of hand, and hopefully, the NBA world can move past this controversy as it always does.

