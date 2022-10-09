Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off After Rob Pelinka Gets Huge New Extension: "I Guess We Don’t Want To Win Until After 2026"

Rob Pelinka's time at the helm with the Los Angeles Lakers has been a mixed bag. He had no prior experience as a General Manager when the Lakers hired him for that role in 2017, as he had only been an agent prior to that, with Kobe Bryant being his biggest client.

Pelinka was hired along with Magic Johnson, who was made executive vice president of basketball operations, but the two didn't get along all that well. Magic would end up stepping down from his role in 2019 and stated that Pelinka had "backstabbed" him, which ensured he wouldn't be too popular a figure going forward.

Pelinka's moves as GM did little to win over the fans as well. The Lakers won the title in 2020 as he was elevated to vice president of basketball operations, but they have been a mess since then and the 2021 offseason was one of the worst in the team's recent history, which is saying something. So, when reports emerged that Pelinka has agreed to a multi-year extension, Lakers fans were not happy about it.

"I guess we don’t want to win until after 2026"

"Trading for Westbrook is considered one of if not the worse trade of all time but y’all give the person responsible an extension? Lakers ownership not serious. We need new ownership ASAP"

"He’s a terrible gm. What move he made that worked out? 2 non playoff years and playin in 3 of 4 years as gm."

"We’re gonna be mid for another 4 years"

"Really well earned! He’s done a tremendous job! Every move he’s made since winning the title has been horrendous! Good job Rob!!"

"Atleast have this year play out"

"An extension is a bold move considering the way the roster looks"

"Fire Pelinka Jeanie Buss needs to step down and pass it on to her brothers"

"@JeanieBuss please sell the team! Magic had the AD deal practically done b4 he left, magic sold Lebron to come. Pelinka bought Russ here who clearly doesn’t fit. Gave up Kuz to do it. Y’all wanted Russ gone, yet he’s still here. I ask again, what has rob done 2 deserve an ext????"

"we are cooked"

"Jeanie nem couldn’t even let us enjoy the BKN/PHX/BOS/GSW collapse in peace 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ i hate it here so much"

"Doing this after media day, so he could duck all the questions is such a coward move."

"This team honestly owns me a new liver."

"heck yeah, cant wait for lakers to have no 3 point shooters, no perimeter defenders and sign old players whooohooo"

"Same guy who offered Dennis Schroeder 84 mil! We take Ls daily smh"

"Why? Should have waited until after the season to see how the season pans out. This is the same person who dismantled the 2020 team."

"So the coach that won you a title get fired but the gm that messed up the roster get extended?"

"I wish I could be as bad at my job as Rob Pelinka is, and get contract extensions"

"He dismantled and decimated the 2020 with over-correcting and guard-fetishizing moves."

"I had to make a decision: Keep my peace or walk away from the Lakers. The Lakers administration has failed. I've already moved on..."

Whether the fans like it or not, Pelinka now has a lot of job security and it will be interesting to see how he approaches this situation. His contract is now in line with new head coach Darvin Ham, as he too has a deal that expires in 2026.

These two men now have to find a way to somehow get the Lakers back on the right track after they failed to make the playoffs last year. The organization has put a lot of trust in them and it's now their turn to reward the Lakers for it.

