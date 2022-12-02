Skip to main content

Lakers Insider Says Team's Next 6 Games Will Be Key Factor In How Aggressively The Team Will Try To Move Their Picks

LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been heavily criticized this year due to their slow start. However, they have managed to turn things around, and are currently 8-12 on the season.

There have been many people who have suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade involving their future tradeable first-round picks to improve the team. Some reports indicated that superstar LeBron James is also pushing the team to move draft capital in a win-now trade.

A recent report from Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic has revealed that how the team does during their next six games will be a factor in how seriously the Los Angeles Lakers front office will try to trade their future picks.

The Lakers are still evaluating their roster as they near full health, with the team’s upcoming six-game East Coast road trip a potential swing factor in how aggressively the front office dangles their first-round picks on the trade market, according to a team source.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers do end up making a trade in the future. They have definitely been hesitant on giving up their picks thus far, and this indicates that there is still some hesitation within the front office to truly go all-in.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Keep Russell Westbrook

There is no doubt that most trade scenarios that have been created by fans and analysts for the Los Angeles Lakers include Russell Westbrook. However, a recent report suggested that the team might trade guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn over the former MVP.

“So I think looking at Pat and Kendrick specifically, those have been the two names that have come up a lot in potential deals where the Lakers could package those guys together and get to about $20 million combined and then you throw in a first-round pick potentially, and all of sudden there are a lot of options where you get upwards of $22-25 million back in salary and throw in a pick and maybe you get a high-level starter or two coming back the other way if its a rebuilding team that’s looking to shed some salary.”

We'll see what happens in the future, but it is clear that the team is trying its best to figure out a way to improve without absolutely losing the flexibility to potentially make future moves.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make a trade that helps them become a contending team once again. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still playing at a high level, and we'll see if the team surrounds them with adequate support to get back to the playoffs and make a deep run.

