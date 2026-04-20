Lakers Legend Rick Fox Shuts Down Death Rumors

Rick Fox moved quickly to shut down viral rumors claiming he had died, addressing the situation directly on Instagram with a firm and personal message. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward made it clear that he is alive and active, dismissing the claims while reinforcing his current focus on public service.

“So, I heard there’s a rumor circulating that I am dead. I think we’ll try everything, right? The other side will try everything. I just want to let everyone know I’m okay. Doing okay. On the ground. Coming to see you guys in polling division 6 today. And 10. And 9. Moving around. Here to serve you. Still working for you.”

“They’d like to kill me off, but they can’t. Covered with the blood of Jesus. Any of that voodoo stuff they be working with ain’t working here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Fox (@imrickafox)

His response was direct and unmistakable. He framed the rumor as an attempt to distract or undermine him, adding that such efforts would not succeed. The message also carried a strong tone of resilience, as Fox emphasized both his health and his ongoing commitments.

The timing of the rumor is notable. Fox is now deeply involved in Bahamian politics and is actively campaigning ahead of the 2026 general election. He is running as a candidate for the Garden Hills constituency under the Free National Movement, positioning himself as a reform-driven voice focused on accountability and development.

His campaign centers on anti-corruption, economic growth, and resource management. Fox has leaned on his background as a global entrepreneur and co-founder of Partanna Global, a company focused on sustainable construction. His public messaging highlights transparency, leadership standards, and long-term national progress. His slogan, ‘Pick Rick,’ has been a central part of his outreach, alongside community events and direct engagement with voters.

Before entering politics, Fox built a long and respected basketball career. He played 13 seasons in the NBA, beginning with the Boston Celtics before joining the Lakers, where he became a key piece of a championship dynasty. He helped the Lakers win three consecutive titles from 2000 to 2002 alongside stars like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Fox was never a primary scorer, but his value came from versatility, defense, and basketball IQ. His best statistical season came in 1996–97 with Boston, when he averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Over his career, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He was known for his ability to guard multiple positions and make timely contributions in high-pressure situations.

After retiring, Fox expanded into acting and business, appearing in films and television while also investing in esports through Echo Fox. He later served as a Bahamas ambassador at large for sports, maintaining strong ties to the country long before his political run.

Now, his focus has shifted fully. The viral death rumor briefly pulled attention away, but his response brought clarity and control back to the narrative. Fox remains active, visible, and engaged, both on the campaign trail and in public discourse.

The episode reflects a broader reality of modern public life, where misinformation spreads quickly, especially around high-profile figures. Fox chose to address it head-on, using his platform to correct the record and reinforce his current mission.