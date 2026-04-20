Skip Bayless Explains Why LeBron James Is Only No. 9 On His All-Time List

Skip Bayless has once again stirred debate around LeBron James, this time explaining why he ranks the Lakers star only ninth on his all-time list. Speaking in an interview with DJ Vlad on Vlad TV, Bayless made his stance clear.

“I don’t think he’s better than Larry Bird, and I definitely don’t think he was better than Kobe Bryant. And then the rest of the guys are all bigger except Magic, who was 6’9″ also. He’s right where he belongs.”

That statement reflects a long-held position. Bayless has consistently been one of LeBron’s most vocal critics, often pushing him outside the traditional top-tier GOAT conversation. His current top 10 list places LeBron at No. 9, behind a group of players he believes had greater impact, dominance, or legacy.

Bayless’ ranking looks like this.

1. Michael Jordan

2. Magic Johnson

3. Shaquille O’Neal

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

5. Tim Duncan

6. Bill Russell

7. Kobe Bryant

8. Larry Bird

9. LeBron James

10. Wilt Chamberlain

The reasoning behind LeBron’s placement comes down to a few key arguments that Bayless has repeated over the years. He often points to what he sees as a lack of killer instinct compared to Jordan or Bryant. He also highlights the six Finals losses and moments where he believes LeBron fell short under pressure. Size and physical dominance also come into play in his comparisons, especially when discussing players like Shaq, Kareem, and Wilt.

At the same time, Bayless’ stance has never been the same. He adjusts his arguments depending on context, but the conclusion remains the same. LeBron, in his view, falls short of the inner circle.

This is not new. Bayless has taken consistent shots at LeBron dating back to his early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over time, those criticisms have expanded to include LeBron’s leadership, his approach to the game, and even his off-court influence. Whether it is questioning his clutch ability, criticizing his teammates, or comparing him unfavorably to younger stars, Bayless has built a media identity around this stance.

And he has continued to take shots recently across multiple angles. Bayless has claimed that Bronny James would not be in the NBA without LeBron’s influence. He has argued that LeBron should be disqualified from the GOAT debate entirely. He has taken indirect jabs by linking Luka Doncic’s MVP chants to LeBron’s supposed frustration.

He has even suggested that LeBron exaggerated or faked injuries to avoid media backlash after playoff losses. In another instance, Bayless called him ‘the most overprotected superstar in the history of the game.’ He also went as far as saying Bronny has a bigger clutch gene than his father.

What stands out is LeBron’s response, or lack of one. Despite years of public criticism, LeBron has never engaged directly with Bayless. He has avoided public back-and-forth exchanges, choosing instead to let his performance speak. That silence has only fueled the dynamic further, with Bayless continuing to escalate his takes without direct pushback.

Still, placing LeBron ninth feels like disrespect. Most analysts and former players place him firmly in the top two or three all-time. LeBron’s resume includes four championships, four MVP awards, and sustained excellence across more than two decades. His statistical production, versatility, and longevity are unmatched in many areas.

Yet Bayless remains unmoved. His criteria for greatness prioritize a specific mindset and style, one he believes LeBron does not fully match. The result is another flashpoint in a long-running debate. Bayless continues to question, LeBron continues to perform, and the conversation never stops.