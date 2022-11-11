Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

Credit: Fadeaway World

A struggling Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday with both teams looking to get their campaign back on track.

While both sides have played 11 and 10 games respectively, the results that haven't gone their way don't necessarily mean hitting the panic button just yet, but a regular season is often a breeze, and sides will have hit their straps up and running by the time they hit the 20-game mark.

The Kings are better placed (4-6 and 11th in the West), but the Lakers have been a thorough disappointment this season — a major reason being their lack of shooting and erratic defense that cost them games that they could have actually closed out. They're 2-9 after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Their two preseason outings against Sacramento ended up as losses, and while that's not a marker to see how this meeting goes, Los Angeles will need some of their players to step up in the absence of LeBron James (left adductor strain).

Their opponents are high on confidence, especially after pipping an in-form Cleveland Cavaliers 130-127. Prior to that, they lost to the Golden State Warriors by three points, showcasing some spunk and grit — something the Lakers will need in addition to some good balling.

Ahead of the Friday night clash, we take a look at the expected lineups, the injury report, and the prediction.

With LeBron James ruled out of the next couple of games, and ESPN also listing Anthony Davis (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (illness) as questionable, the Lakers are already a shooter short. However, Davis has gutted through his back pain and has suited up in 10 games, missing just one.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are listed to sit out of this game as well as they continue to recover from their respective thumb injuries. Cole Swider misses out on some basketball action as well following his navicular foot injury.

Expect the Lakers to go back to the lineup they fielded when James missed the clash against the Utah Jazz earlier this season. Austin Reaves (G), Kendrick Nunn (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), Wenyen Gabriel (F), and Anthony Davis (C) will likely be the starters.



At the time of writing, there were no injuries listed from the Sacramento camp and that would mean a full roster available to take the floor. The Kings will most likely stick to the starters who played key roles in their win against the Cavaliers.

Kevin Huerter (G), De'Aaron Fox (G), Harrison Barnes (F), Keegan Murray (F), and Domantas Sabonis (C) will be suiting up for the Kings.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction

What worked for the Kings in their win against the Cavaliers was how their starters fared. While Harrison Barnes had a season-high 20 points, the remaining four were all in double-digits giving an inkling of the offensive power they come with.

In Fox, they have a consistent performer averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists as he forms one of the main threats for the Lakers. Sacramento has flaws, the biggest being their defense, and this will be something Darvin Ham will look to exploit.

The Lakers' struggles are out there for the world to see, but in a rather efficient Russell Westbrook, they have the firepower to push through. Should he have a good night out along with Davis who has been consistent this season so far, this will make for an evenly-matched contest. We'd still tilt this in favor of the Lakers despite the alarming run.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.