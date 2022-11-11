Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

A struggling Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday with both teams looking to get their campaign back on track.

While both sides have played 11 and 10 games respectively, the results that haven't gone their way don't necessarily mean hitting the panic button just yet, but a regular season is often a breeze, and sides will have hit their straps up and running by the time they hit the 20-game mark.

The Kings are better placed (4-6 and 11th in the West), but the Lakers have been a thorough disappointment this season — a major reason being their lack of shooting and erratic defense that cost them games that they could have actually closed out. They're 2-9 after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Their two preseason outings against Sacramento ended up as losses, and while that's not a marker to see how this meeting goes, Los Angeles will need some of their players to step up in the absence of LeBron James (left adductor strain).

Their opponents are high on confidence, especially after pipping an in-form Cleveland Cavaliers 130-127.  Prior to that, they lost to the Golden State Warriors by three points, showcasing some spunk and grit — something the Lakers will need in addition to some good balling.

Ahead of the Friday night clash, we take a look at the expected lineups, the injury report, and the prediction.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

With LeBron James ruled out of the next couple of games, and ESPN also listing Anthony Davis (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (illness) as questionable, the Lakers are already a shooter short. However, Davis has gutted through his back pain and has suited up in 10 games, missing just one.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are listed to sit out of this game as well as they continue to recover from their respective thumb injuries. Cole Swider misses out on some basketball action as well following his navicular foot injury.

Expect the Lakers to go back to the lineup they fielded when James missed the clash against the Utah Jazz earlier this season. Austin Reaves (G), Kendrick Nunn (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), Wenyen Gabriel (F), and Anthony Davis (C) will likely be the starters.

Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

At the time of writing, there were no injuries listed from the Sacramento camp and that would mean a full roster available to take the floor. The Kings will most likely stick to the starters who played key roles in their win against the Cavaliers.

Kevin Huerter (G), De'Aaron Fox (G), Harrison Barnes (F), Keegan Murray (F), and Domantas Sabonis (C) will be suiting up for the Kings.

 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction

What worked for the Kings in their win against the Cavaliers was how their starters fared. While Harrison Barnes had a season-high 20 points, the remaining four were all in double-digits giving an inkling of the offensive power they come with.

In Fox, they have a consistent performer averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists as he forms one of the main threats for the Lakers. Sacramento has flaws, the biggest being their defense, and this will be something Darvin Ham will look to exploit.

The Lakers' struggles are out there for the world to see, but in a rather efficient Russell Westbrook, they have the firepower to push through. Should he have a good night out along with Davis who has been consistent this season so far, this will make for an evenly-matched contest. We'd still tilt this in favor of the Lakers despite the alarming run.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
NBA Media

Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Reveals Hilarious Story Of When Charles Barkley Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Mike Tyson Knocked His Opponent Out In 20 Seconds
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals Hilarious Story Of When Charles Barkley Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Mike Tyson Knocked His Opponent Out In 20 Seconds

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"
NBA Media

Derrick Rose Is Unhappy About His Role On The Knicks: "I'm In The Unknown"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers News: The Biggest Mistakes By Rob Pelinka And The Front Office
NBA Media

Lakers News: The Biggest Mistakes By Rob Pelinka And The Front Office

By Aaron Abhishek
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land A Megastar If One Becomes Available
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land A Megastar If One Becomes Available

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole Who Is Struggling And Hasn't Played Well This Season
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole Who Is Struggling And Hasn't Played Well This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
NBA Media

Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"
NBA Media

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Target 2 Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Target Two Forwards In Free Agency As Solution To 2-9 Start To The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya