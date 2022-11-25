Lamar Odom Boldly Claims Phoenix Suns' Mascot Is Racist

Skip to main content

The Phoenix Suns mascot is now involved in controversy after a former player made some big claims about it. Lamar Odom has found out some stuff that led him to claim that the Suns' mascot is 'racist.'

The Suns are having a great 2022-23 NBA season despite all the drama involving Robert Sarver and the atrocious way he run the team for the last two decades, but this team seems to find controversy whenever they go. 

Recently, Lamar Odom attacked their mascot, a gorilla, claiming that it is racist to have that animal as the mascot of a team that plays in a desert area, which isn't proper for a gorilla. 

During a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Odom shared his thoughts about the Suns' mascot, explaining why it's very suspicious that a gorilla is the mascot of this specific team. Of course, he didn't say that this was 100% real, but Lamar expressed his concerns about it. 

“Gorillas in the desert, you can’t find any,” he said. “You could probably find a cactus. … Just like, come on. But you know what’s so, really crazy about it? They just tried it because they wanted to get the fans involved, and that’s the reason why they kept it — ’cause the fans loved it.”

This is a bold claim by Odom, but he perfectly shared the reasons why he thinks this way. Added to this, the Suns were involved in a big scandal when a report shed light on Robert Sarver's tenure at the team and how many executives did whatever they wanted to assert their dominance. 

While things are going great on the court for the Suns, they can't help but be mentioned in controversies. Hopefully, this is nothing and if they did something wrong, they can fix it. 

Lamar Odom is making headlines recently after revealing that he got his championship rings back from the same person that bought them. Moreover, he revealed his top 5 players of all time, so we know that Odom has been very active, and talking, and this won't change anytime soon. 

