Nowadays, former NBA players are really involved in discussions about the NBA. Comparisons between eras, the GOAT debate, the greatest team of all time, and more have been topics of discussion for current and former players. It's been a while since these debates started getting more common around the league, and recently, Lamar Odom joined the trend.

Odom has been expressing his opinion on a variety of topics recently, including who the Los Angeles Lakers should trade this season. He named Anthony Davis and even mentioned how Kobe Bryant would have handled this situation if he was a part of the team right now.

Moreover, Odom has talked about other stuff, and recently was asked about his top 5 NBA players of all time, coming up with six names, but selecting players that are often considered among the greatest of all time.

Lamar Odom Picks His Top 5 Greatest Players Of All Time

During a recent appearance on The Lakers All Day Every Day Show, the 2009 and 2010 NBA champion named who he considers the five best players in NBA history, in no specific order, and left the last spot open for two players.

"Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Mike [Jordan], Bean [Bryant], Bron [James], Magic [Johnson] or [Larry] Bird. Either of them," Odom said.

This is a solid list, even if you leave one of Magic or Bird out of it. These players are often considered among the elite of the game, and no matter how much time passes by, they stay there, at the top of the top. He didn't say who was 1st, 2nd, or 3rd, which was a smart move for Odom.

Fans can discuss who is the greatest of all time, while Lamar is happy simply dropping names and not ordering them. Odom has been very active doing interviews, as he recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe, explaining why he never got kids with Khloe Kardashian.

It seems like he's living a better life now after drugs took all the joy out of it. It's great to see Odom getting back on track, and making his interesting comments whenever he has the chance.