Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free

Lamar Odom enjoyed a fine career in the NBA during which he won 2 championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. He ended up playing 14 seasons in the league and earned a lot of money in that time, which vanished fairly quickly after retirement.

Odom had a problem with drugs and an overdose in 2015 left him in a comatose state as he suffered kidney failure, several heart attacks, and 12 strokes. He somehow recovered, but his life seemed to be totally out of control. At one point, Odom found himself in such desperate need of money, that he put up those two championship rings for auction.

They fetched a pretty penny as you would imagine, with TMZ reporting that they went for $36,600 and $78,000, which would have helped out Odom a lot. He was gutted to have to part ways with them but as fate would have it, he got them back. During the first episode of his On The Low podcast, Odom spoke about how a Lakers fan, who purchased those rings, gave them back to him for free.

(starts at 1:38 mark):

“To make a long story short, there was a time when I came up out of the coma. I checked my account and my sh** was like at double zero and I panicked a little bit. You know I’m Lammy, I’m the first black Kardashian, people always used to seeing me up. Got a lot of friends in really high places and I wish I would have used them but I just came out of the coma so my mind wasn’t really in the right place. I put them (rings) up for auction. It hurt me just to even say that. So, whatever, I put them up, put the money in my pocket, put it to use. Made some use of it. I think that money’s kind of helped me get back here, which is crazy, but it was embarrassing for me to do that. Some years go by and I happen to make my way back to LA. I get in touch with the Lakers, go to a Laker game and they helped me out with some good tickets. I get there and see this guy who used to sit right by us. Let’s call him Franz for right now. My man Franz, so he says ‘Yo, Lamar, I bought your rings.’ I was like ‘Oh, sh**.’ Because at this point, I’m still embarrassed… he was like ‘Yeah, I have your rings.’ So, after getting over that embarrassment, he’s like ‘Yo just come pick ‘em up.’ I pulled up on him and he gave me my sh** back for nothing.”

That was a great gesture by the fan and Odom clearly appreciates it a lot. We can just hope he stays on the right path from here on out so that he never finds himself in as bad a position as he was in, a few years back.

Odom also seems to be following the NBA and his team a lot these days, as he said that the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis because he can't stay healthy. He also revealed his 5 greatest players of all time and his list included former teammate Kobe Bryant.

By Gautam Varier
