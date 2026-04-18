Larry Bird Pays Homage To Oscar Schmidt: “One Of The Greatest In History”

Larry Bird paid a heartfelt tribute to Oscar Schmidt following the passing of the Hall of Famer, calling him ‘one of the greatest players to ever play the game. The statement reflected both respect and a personal connection, as Bird revealed that Schmidt was not only a rival he admired but also a friend.

“I always admired Oscar and considered him a friend, he was, without a doubt, one of the greatest players to ever play the game. It was an honor of a lifetime when Oscar asked me to present him at his well-deserved induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. My sincere condolences to Oscar’s family.”

Schmidt passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with a brain tumor, ending a career and life that left a deep imprint on global basketball. Known across Brazil as the ‘Holy Hand,’ Schmidt built a reputation as one of the most prolific scorers the sport has ever seen. His influence stretched far beyond the NBA, shaping international basketball during an era when global recognition was harder to achieve.

Bird’s tribute carried added weight because of their shared history. When Schmidt was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, it was Bird who presented him. That moment symbolized mutual respect between two players who dominated in different environments but shared a similar mindset toward scoring and competition. Bird described that experience as ‘an honor of a lifetime,’ reinforcing how highly he regarded Schmidt’s legacy.

Schmidt’s career stands as one of the most unique in basketball history. Despite being drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1984, he chose not to play in the NBA. At the time, joining the league would have meant giving up his ability to represent Brazil internationally. Schmidt chose his country over the NBA, a decision he never regretted. That choice defined his career and elevated his status as a national icon.

His numbers back up Bird’s praise. Schmidt scored 49,737 points across his professional and international career, a total that stood as the unofficial global record for years before being surpassed in 2024 by LeBron James. He played 326 games for Brazil’s national team and averaged 23.6 points per game, while also becoming the all-time leading scorer in Olympic and World Cup history. His 55-point performance at the 1988 Olympics and 52-point game at the 1990 World Cup remain historic benchmarks.

Bird’s words captured that broader legacy. Calling Schmidt one of the greatest is not about NBA accolades. It is about impact, skill, and consistency across decades. Schmidt dominated internationally, led Brazil to a historic win over the United States in the 1987 Pan American Games, and remained a symbol of excellence long after his playing days ended.

The tribute also reflects how basketball’s history extends beyond one league. Schmidt never played in the NBA, yet he earned the respect of one of its greatest players. That speaks to the universal nature of greatness in the sport.