LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court

It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.

Anyway, another player who entered the league together was Carmelo Anthony. Melo may not be at the level of James anymore, but he can still be an instrumental piece to a playoff team. Speaking of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, the two players faced off against each other back in 2002 during a matchup between St. Vincent St- Mary High and Oak Hill High School.

Carmelo Anthony ended up taking his team to victory over the consensus first-overall draft pick choice LeBron James. In the game, Melo had 34 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 14-25 from the field. On the other hand, James recorded 36 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. James shot 12-27 from the field.

LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony's Kids Will Face Off Soon

It's no secret that James wants to one day play with his son Bronny James in the NBA. But there is still some time in that becoming reality. However, one thing that will soon become a reality is the matchup between Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony this month.

Sierra Canyon is hosting Christ the King (NY) on Monday night in Chatsworth at 8:30 p.m. (PT) on ESPN. Headlined by Bronny James and 6-foot-5 sophomore, Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony. LeBron and Carmelo are expected to be in attendance.

As expected, both James and Carmelo will be in attendance to watch this game. Maybe we will see the two proud fathers hyping up their kids during the much-anticipated game. After all, we have seen James praising Bronny several times.

