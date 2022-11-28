LeBron James Shared An Epic Bronny James Highlight: "He So Cold"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Bronny James was always going to be a player to keep an eye on considering that he is the son of LeBron James. He has been slowly growing as he continues his journey toward getting into the NBA. Bronny is far from a finished product, but he has been showing signs in recent times that will be considered promising by those watching.

LeBron James is understandably quite invested in ensuring that his son finds success and can make it to the league. LeBron has spoken multiple times about his desire to play alongside Bronny when he does make it to the NBA. Bronny James will graduate from high school in 2023 and could find himself in the league a year after that depending on how it goes. And LeBron recently posted a highlight of Bronny on his story where he made a tough finish through two defenders.

The highlight in itself was quite good, and it drew quite a few reactions from fans as well. Bronny is showing that he has the skills to make it right to the top.

NBA Fans Reacted To Bronny James' Amazing Finish At The Rim

It must not be easy for Bronny considering how much pressure he is under to perform at a very high level. But so far, he is consistently improving, which is all anyone can hope for from a teenager. And fans showed their appreciation for his move.

"Slow mo tough." "That finish is too good, man." "Imagine going through a long day of school and having to guard lebrons off spring." "He’s definitely a 4 star prospect, he would easily be a 5 at almost any other high school." "How is bronny only 6’3." "Ref missed the and 1, probably got caught up in how slick that was." "He gets nicer every video." "Bronny's got mad game." "He needs to keep at it, the path to the NBA is there." "Bronny gonna be a problem." "He's got what it takes man, you can see it."

Bronny James will be expected to keep improving, even now his stats aren't where they need to be if he is to be counted among the best. Teams in the NBA will be on the lookout for him regardless, considering the possibility of also landing LeBron, and his future will be a big point of discussion for the next two years.

