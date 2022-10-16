Skip to main content

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

Bronny James has been rising to prominence in terms of his basketball ability consistently. Being LeBron James' son, the expectations from Bronny are massive, but he's been living up to them so far. Despite still only being in high school, the young man has shown excellent ability, his highlight reels have already captured the eyes of the basketball world as well as his father's

Bronny recently played in the Border League in Las Vegas, putting up 31 points with incredible efficiency. He made 11 of his 13 field goal attempts, as well as 6 threes from his attempted 7. Those are truly elite numbers, and the highlights of Bronny's performance went viral. It even led Richard Jefferson to claim that the younger James would be the second-best shooter on the Lakers if he was part of the team today. 

And LeBron James took to Twitter to praise his son again, clearly just as in awe of the plays Bronny had made as everyone else that was watching. 

"He's really H.I.M. Keep working Young King!!"

Bronny had explosive dunks, and splash-down threes while also showcasing soft touch with his floater, he has the skill to score from all three levels. And while he's impressed his dad with this, NBA fans were also feeling it, with many in the replies sharing their appreciation for Bronny's game.

NBA Fans Were In Awe Of Bronny's Performance: "He's The Real Deal"

LeBron James sharing the tweet with Bronny's highlights led to a wide range of fans seeing them. And a lot of those fans took the time to reply and appreciate just how good Bronny is becoming.

"Bron gonna get that team in Vegas and draft Bronny with the #1 pick."

"Bronny is so nice."

"Yeah, he's the real deal."

"We witnessing greatness all over again bro up next."

"It’s only a matter of time."

"How do people not see his insane talent."

"Bronny really is him bro."

"Bronny slowly creeping up in the rankings."

"He boutta go No. 1 overall."

"This young man has really put in the work. Can't wait to see him at the next level."

"Baby Bron, no question about it."

"Bronny gonna light it up, y'all."

There is a long way for Bronny to go to get to the level he will need to be at to properly excel in the NBA. However, he has all the tools at his disposal to do so if he can keep working on his craft. With his father's consistent and unconditional support, Bronny James will continue being one to watch as he draws closer to potentially making it to the NBA. 

