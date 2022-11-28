Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen

Draymond Green very much seemed like a man in decline in the playoffs last season as he had some really bad performances at times. The former Defensive Player of the Year managed to turn things around to an extent in the latter part of the NBA Finals, but expectations still weren't very high regarding Green's play this season.

He was being viewed as the expendable piece for the Golden State Warriors as they had to part with one of their big guns as they can't pay everyone and when he punched Jordan Poole in practice, that seemed like the final nail in the coffin. Green wasn't quite right at the start of the season either but he has really come into his own in recent weeks.

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique Players He Has Ever Seen

Green's good play has helped the Warriors turn things around and he was excellent in their last game against the Timberwolves. The veteran finished with a season-high 19 points while dishing out 11 assists and he also had 2 blocks. After the game, Klay Thompson had a lot of praise for Green as he called him one of the most unique players he has ever seen. 

“Well, Draymond is one of the most versatile players I’ve ever played with. He can play any position, he can guard any position. He’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever played with as far as his ability to read the game. And he’s like a point guard for us out there. When me and Steph (Curry), JP (Jordan Poole), and Andrew (Wiggins) can get off the ball, Draymond initiates the offense. I mean, he’s one of the most unique players I’ve ever seen. You can say whatever about his numbers but, man, he’s a winner. At every level he’s won, so Dub Nation should be very grateful to have a player like Draymond Green.”

As Klay says, you can't measure Draymond's impact by just looking at the numbers. He is a swiss army knife who can just do so many things and is so versatile, which has helped the Warriors a lot over the years.

Klay, who is having a resurgence of his own, was also thrilled by the way they played against Minnesota. He stated they when they play simple basketball, it is a thing of beauty and it sure is. The Warriors are starting to look like their usual selves and that spells trouble for the rest of the league.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Playing Just 5 Games So Far This Season: "Clips Really Traded Their Whole Future For This."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dallas Mavericks Are Signing Kemba Walker, Says Shams Charania
NBA Media

Dallas Mavericks Are Signing Kemba Walker, Says Shams Charania

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Garnett Revealed Why Larry Bird Loved Boston Celtics Fans
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Revealed Why Larry Bird Loved Boston Celtics Fans

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game

By Gautam Varier
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
NBA

Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker
NBA Media

Former Hornets Player Reveals Michael Jordan Played 1-On-1 Against Kemba Walker

By Gautam Varier
Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked A Custom MJ Jacket
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked The Custom MJ Jacket

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Brook Lopez Is The Current Defensive Player Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Best NBA Player From Every Country For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player From Every Country For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances
NBA

Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances

By Kyle Daubs
Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With
NBA Media

Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games
NBA Media

The 1992 Dream Team Called Zero Timeouts And Beat Their Opponents By An Average Of 43.8 Points At The Olympic Games

By Gautam Varier
Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Kevon Looney Explains How He Learned To Play With Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary