Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is One Of The Most Unique NBA Players He Has Ever Seen

Draymond Green very much seemed like a man in decline in the playoffs last season as he had some really bad performances at times. The former Defensive Player of the Year managed to turn things around to an extent in the latter part of the NBA Finals, but expectations still weren't very high regarding Green's play this season.

He was being viewed as the expendable piece for the Golden State Warriors as they had to part with one of their big guns as they can't pay everyone and when he punched Jordan Poole in practice, that seemed like the final nail in the coffin. Green wasn't quite right at the start of the season either but he has really come into his own in recent weeks.

Green's good play has helped the Warriors turn things around and he was excellent in their last game against the Timberwolves. The veteran finished with a season-high 19 points while dishing out 11 assists and he also had 2 blocks. After the game, Klay Thompson had a lot of praise for Green as he called him one of the most unique players he has ever seen.

“Well, Draymond is one of the most versatile players I’ve ever played with. He can play any position, he can guard any position. He’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever played with as far as his ability to read the game. And he’s like a point guard for us out there. When me and Steph (Curry), JP (Jordan Poole), and Andrew (Wiggins) can get off the ball, Draymond initiates the offense. I mean, he’s one of the most unique players I’ve ever seen. You can say whatever about his numbers but, man, he’s a winner. At every level he’s won, so Dub Nation should be very grateful to have a player like Draymond Green.”

As Klay says, you can't measure Draymond's impact by just looking at the numbers. He is a swiss army knife who can just do so many things and is so versatile, which has helped the Warriors a lot over the years.

Klay, who is having a resurgence of his own, was also thrilled by the way they played against Minnesota. He stated they when they play simple basketball, it is a thing of beauty and it sure is. The Warriors are starting to look like their usual selves and that spells trouble for the rest of the league.

