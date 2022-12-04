LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List

Credit: Fadeaway World

In L.A.'s shocking win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, the story of the night was Anthony Davis, who poured in 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 44.4% shooting.

But it was a pretty big night for LeBron James, too. Besides securing the win, James' 11 assists were enough to push him past Magic Johnson on the NBA's All-Time assists list.

The day after reaching that signature milestone for the King, Magic took to Twitter to congratulate him on his impressive accomplishment.

Congratulations to one of the best ever to lace them up, LeBron James, for passing me to become 6th all-time on the NBA’s career assists list!! The affect you’ve had on basketball will last for generations to come!

LeBron James Humbled By Latest NBA Achievement

We've never seen an NBA athlete play like this in year 20, and it's pretty insane what LeBron James is doing. Despite some injuries, James has been solid in the Lakers' 15 games this season, averaging 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 46% shooting.

After the game, and after hearing his latest milestone, James had this to say to the media:

"It's very humbling... To be linked with any of the greats, but it's even more of a humbling feeling when you actually wearing the same uniform that a guy wore. So, Magic has been everything to this franchise since the moment he was drafted and it's an honor for me to try to carry on his legacy while I play this game."

LeBron has always been a good passer, but that aspect of his game seems especially important at this stage of his career. While he may be unable to score like he used to, he still has the court vision to set up his teammates, especially Anthony Davis.

LeBron said it’s clear AD’s been the No. 1 option, and he’s been flourishing. “We know it’s our job every night to get AD going, (get him) involve," James said. "And it’s AD’s job to be assertive. He’s been doing that, and we love it.” Davis continued his tear with 44 points tonight.

Believe it or not, this may not be the only major achievement LeBron pulls off this season. By the spring, he could very well have passed Kareem for the top spot on the All-Time scoring list.

No doubt that will be a special night, but something tells me that James still has plenty more of those left in his basketball future.

