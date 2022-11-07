LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

LeBron James is an extremely well-connected person. While James is obviously the most famous basketball player in the world today, he has used that popularity to make some incredibly influential friends. LeBron is good friends with many rappers, with Canadian rapper Drake and James being incredibly close friends.

Due to James' staying tapped in with music news around him, the death of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff from the rap trio 'Migos' affected the legend, even wearing an outfit to pay tribute to Takeoff prior to the game After the game, LBJ delved into how he really feels about this loss of life.

"I was listening for so long. I was listening to those guys in my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… They're cursing me because I am playing it in the weight room, I am playing it in the locker room. I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.' They used to be like 'turn this off, I don't wanna hear this'. Just fast-forwarding and knowing Takeoff personally and send my condolences to his family."

The Migos became one of the biggest rap groups to emerge out of Atlanta and have been influential in the popularity of many of the modern rap tropes that artists around the world follow.

LeBron James And His On-Court Struggles In 2022

Regression for LeBron James isn't the same as compared to a career-long role-player. James, even averaging 25-6-6 on poor efficiency, is going to raise eyebrows around the league, and it has so far this season. The Lakers are 2-7, but nobody can say that LeBron's individual performances are making them look better than they are.

LeBron is frustrated with referees missing calls and the lack of aggression Anthony Davis ends up showing in second halves, but he has to keep his head down and continue pushing. The Lakers have reasons to be happy with encouraging signs across the team, but if LeBron can't put them over the top, it's all for nothing.