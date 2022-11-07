Skip to main content

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

LeBron James is an extremely well-connected person. While James is obviously the most famous basketball player in the world today, he has used that popularity to make some incredibly influential friends. LeBron is good friends with many rappers, with Canadian rapper Drake and James being incredibly close friends.

Due to James' staying tapped in with music news around him, the death of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff from the rap trio 'Migos' affected the legend, even wearing an outfit to pay tribute to Takeoff prior to the game After the game, LBJ delved into how he really feels about this loss of life.

"I was listening for so long. I was listening to those guys in my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… They're cursing me because I am playing it in the weight room, I am playing it in the locker room. I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.' They used to be like 'turn this off, I don't wanna hear this'. Just fast-forwarding and knowing Takeoff personally and send my condolences to his family."

The Migos became one of the biggest rap groups to emerge out of Atlanta and have been influential in the popularity of many of the modern rap tropes that artists around the world follow. 

LeBron James And His On-Court Struggles In 2022

Regression for LeBron James isn't the same as compared to a career-long role-player. James, even averaging 25-6-6 on poor efficiency, is going to raise eyebrows around the league, and it has so far this season. The Lakers are 2-7, but nobody can say that LeBron's individual performances are making them look better than they are.

LeBron is frustrated with referees missing calls and the lack of aggression Anthony Davis ends up showing in second halves, but he has to keep his head down and continue pushing. The Lakers have reasons to be happy with encouraging signs across the team, but if LeBron can't put them over the top, it's all for nothing. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To Migos' After Death Of Takeoff: "I Was Listening To Those Guys My First Year With The Heat In 2010"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Needs More Touches After He Takes Just 2 Shots In Second Half

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update
NBA Media

Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Being Pushed To Avoid Hiring Ime Udoka As Next Head Coach

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham and LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Calls Out The Bench After Loss To Cavaliers: "Guys Like Kendrick, Austin, Matt, JTA... They Gotta Step Up.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Drops Truth Bomb On His Mental State Ater 2-7 Start: "Every Year Is Its Own Challenge..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
James Wiseman
NBA Media

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gets Real On Helping Struggling James Wiseman: "It's Gonna Take A Lot Of Reps And Time..."

By Nico Martinez
Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Indirectly Disses Kevin Durant With Latest Comments

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Says NBA Referees Have Been Telling Him They Are Missing Calls: "That's Been What They've Been Telling Me Over The Last Couple Of Years..."

By Nico Martinez
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."

By Nico Martinez
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
NBA Media

Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

By Nico Martinez
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran