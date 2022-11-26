LeBron James Shares Inspiring Message Following Latest Lakers Win

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James had some inspirational words for the Los Angeles Lakers following their win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers are now 2-0 against the Spurs this season, and their 104-95 win was largely orchestrated by James and Anthony Davis.

James, returning after five games, notched up 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Davis continued his good run with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists. Lonnie Walker IV had 18 points to his name.

Taking to Instagram, James was ecstatic about his comeback from the left adductor strain that saw him miss games in a row, and in his post exclaimed he was happy to be back, but it was a win with his mates that mattered more.

MAN it felt good to be back out doing what I love but even more out there with the squad!! Let’s keep stacking men! Good W.

James didn't necessarily look rusty at the start of the game and eventually ended with a 20+ score on 8-of-17 shooting.

LeBron James Says He's Feeling "Pretty Good" On His Return

It was a setback for the Lakers, who missed James for five games, and perhaps it was in the loss against the Phoenix Suns that they needed the services of their superstar.

But the think-tank's move of not rushing the 37-year-old paid dividends as James was seen moving well on the floor against the Spurs, and his words postgame after playing 33 minutes comes as good news for Lakers fans. Per BBC:

"I felt pretty good. I've been non-stop around the clock [getting treatment] for the last couple of weeks to get back on the floor."

He further added:

"My rhythm, my timing was a little off on a few of my passes. But I'll be a lot better as the games go on."

James has been averaging 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists so far this season. His shooting saw a decline in the last few games, but with the veteran assuring a turnaround, the focus for Los Angeles will be to hit the .500 mark before the end of the year.

