Jarred Vanderbilt Continues To Raise Concerns For The Lakers With Another Injury

Jarred Vanderbilt has been identified as one of the key rotational players for the Los Angeles Lakers in the upcoming season. Given the positive updates regarding his health over the summer, the Lakers were optimistic about the forward’s availability during the regular season. Unfortunately, a recent injury could put a damper on L.A.’s plans.

The Lakers’ 121-94 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night was made worse by Jarred Vanderbilt’s absence. At the end of the first half, the Lakers appeared to be in control of the game. Unfortunately, in the closing minutes of the second quarter, Vanderbilt collided with the Mavs’ big man, Dereck Lively II, resulting in a quad contusion for the Lakers forward.

Vanderbilt was sidelined for the entirety of the second half. He ended the game with a stat line of five points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a block in 13 minutes of action.

Given that it is still preseason, the Lakers may be taking a cautious approach toward Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury to ensure he remains available for the long haul.

The current outlook is that Vanderbilt’s quad contusion sees him listed on the injury report as day-to-day, effectively suggesting that his availability may not be compromised for a significant period of time.

Although the Purple and Gold will be gearing up for their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Oct. 17, the franchise is likely to ensure its roster remains healthy for its regular season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Jarred Vanderbilt Could Embrace A Bigger Role With The Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt wasn’t a key member of Los Angeles’ rotation last season, primarily because he was sidelined with injury for a large portion of it. In only 36 appearances for the team in the 2024-25 season, he averaged 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game on 48.8% shooting from the field.

The 26-year-old has carved out an identity for himself as a defensive specialist, maximizing the use of his long wingspan, agility, and defensive instincts. When considering his size, Vanderbilt is capable of guarding multiple positions, making him one of Los Angeles’ most versatile defenders.

Considering that Lakers head coach JJ Redick holds the forward in high regard, he could be expected to play a huge role for the team moving forward.

“He can be a really impactful guy on both ends,” stated Redick about Vanderbilt after the game against the Mavs. “He’s moving better than he was last season. You can clearly tell that he’s spent a lot of time working on his game this summer.”

“I put him in a tough spot last year by necessity of playing him at the 5, and having him be able to guard multiple positions on the perimeter, be a crasher, be a high-level corner spacer, and a cutter … I like him as a playmaker. He can make the right read. Thought he did a good job tonight of pushing the pace.”

His versatility will be crucial for the Lakers as they attempt to mount a title push in the upcoming season. While they have acquired solid players this summer, having an asset like Vanderbilt available on the roster will earn the team a lot of flexibility with its rotations during the regular season.

With great expectations to become a more relevant presence in the system, especially with LeBron James sidelined till mid-November, the Lakers will look to Jarred Vanderbilt to become a more significant role player in the 2025-26 season.