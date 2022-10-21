Los Angeles Lakers Have A 7-33 Record Against The Los Angeles Clippers In The Last 10 Seasons

The city of Los Angeles is home to two NBA franchises — the Lakers and the Clippers. For years, the Lakers have easily been the better team and ruled the city. After all, the Purple and Gold have won 17 NBA Championships, while their noisy neighbors haven't been able to even advance to the NBA Finals.

But it seems like the tides have changed over the last decade or so. In the last 10 seasons, the Clippers have clearly been the better side between the two teams, at least during the regular season. The most recent example of it was the two teams' recent matchup in the 2022-23 NBA season.

It was a highly anticipated game that finished with a score of 103-97 in favor of the Clippers. The Lakers were outplayed due to their below-average three-point shooting. In fact, after two games in a season, the Lakers have the worst three-point shooting percentage in the history of the NBA.

The Clippers Have Dominated The Lakers In The Last 10 Seasons

Following the Clippers' recent victory over the Purple and Gold, they now have a record of 33-7 in the last 10 seasons. It just goes to prove how dominant the Clippers have been during the last decade in the regular season.

NBA fans obviously reacted to the viral post as they couldn't believe how badly the Lakers have been outplayed by their neighbors in the last 10 NBA seasons.

Cris Calalang: Lakers has 1 championship in the past decade tho. How many do the clippers have? Darneli Morgan: Still no championship they are focused on beating the big brother. Raymond-Anthony Imperio Entena: They played a total of 232 regular season games. All-Time Record: Lakers = 150 Wins Clippers = 82 Wins. Yadao Rhoel: Clippers already throwing a parade last night. They pop the champagne. Kawhi was actually crying. They beat the Lakers. Now they can rest the rest of the year. John Valor: Clippers never want to dominate the league, they just want to dominate the Lakers. Paul Mutuku: 0 championships in the last 10 yrs, Lakers have 1! NEXT!! Dominic Bediones: If u sum it up clips is better than lakers. Less drama and less toxic fans. Hoping for a playoff match up between them. All players should be healthy ofc. Haha. McZaida Mupendra Jnr: Lakers shot badly tonight...all those misses only to lose by 6 points. The clearly need shooters. Lewis Dean: Although they won a ring during COVID, the Lakers haven't been good for the past 10 years. GSW has been the team to beat winning 4 out of 10 years. And most of the Warriors are home grown. Sightrasher: Clippers with 0 Championship stop with that useless stats, only championship matters.

As mentioned by most NBA fans, despite dominating the Lakers in the regular season, the Clippers have failed to carry that form in the postseason. Moreover, the Lakers may not be at their best in the last 10 NBA seasons, but they still managed to win an NBA Championship, and at the end of the day, that's all that matters to most fans.