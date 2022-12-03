Skip to main content

"Los Angeles Lakers Shouldn't Trade Russell Westbrook", Fans Want Rob Pelinka To Keep Their 3rd Best Player

USATSI_19549386

Los Angeles Lakers fans want Russell Westbrook to stay as trade rumors around the guard and the franchise continue to make headlines.

Ever since the Lakers waived Matt Ryan, there has been much buzz that they will be one of the more active teams in the trade market, and Westbrook has been a constant name in all of their trade speculations and rumors.

The constantly-underfire Westbrook had a tough first year with the Purple and Gold but has been a near-vintage version of himself after coming off the bench for the first time since his rookie season this year. And his consistency has done enough for fans who now want him to be part of Los Angeles for the remainder of the edition.

As the December 15 trade date closes in, Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Patrick Beverley are some of the names doing the rounds, but the fans wanted the 34-year-old to still suit up for the Lakers.

Kinda scared to see the offense if we do trade him and don’t get a playmaker back. He creates so many easy looks for AD, Bryant and Gabriel.

Credit to Ham too. He believed in him and he said he’ll put him where he’ll succeed. Looks like it’s working

Facts . All it took was real game time for these guys to figure it out. Cmon 3 top 75 players. We will win this year or next

Westbrook is thriving off the bench and got them soooooo many easy shots with his playmaking.

If he plays like this in the playoffs, he's absolutely invaluable.

I agree that Westbrook lost us bunch of games early in the season, but since coming of the bench, Westbrook has continually improved his contribution to the team and hopefully would get even better.

Yeah I don't think they are going to trade Westbrook now.

I think Westbrook for 10M next yr is a solid contract. Bench leader and primary creator

Bev and Nunn need to go. Westbrook isn't going

Yes sir, Westbrook has been better! He's the leading candidate for 6MOY for a reason.

At the time of writing, Westbrook averages 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc.

A Potential Russell Westbrook Trade Is Still On The Table

It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Lakers will automatically switch to title contenders if they execute some smart trades. While Anthony Davis and LeBron James continue their enterprising run, the side still lacks players who can make a splash in the non-James and Davis minutes.

Earlier The Athletic's Jovan Buha opined that the Lakers had three options they would explore on the trade market.

The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15, and they are weighing three different paths, multiple team sources told The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know:

Path 1 is to trade Russell Westbrook, plus a pick or two, for a star or multiplayer haul.

Path 2 is to trade some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players who better address needs and upgrade the rotation.

Path 3 would be two separate deals: one with Westbrook plus one first-round pick, another using a Beverley-Nunn-pick package.

Given how Westbrook has been playing, the front office would be tempted to not move him. But given their first path, a better deal, say DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, would be hard to resist, no matter how improbable the deal looks on paper.

For now, it's all wait and watch as the Lakers continue to improve with every game. And with Westbrook churning out decent performances each game, only time will tell if the Lakers intend to give him an extended run alongside James and Davis.

