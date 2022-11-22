Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million

Luka Doncic is proving himself as the next great talent in the NBA. Even though he is just 23 years old, everyone can tell that Doncic can be a generational great. He is already putting up historic numbers and looking to rack up his first MVP this season. As he leads the Dallas Mavericks to success, his profile is increasing.

Doncic has been compared to LeBron James many times, with many expecting Luka to be the resident superstar of the NBA in ways that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were prior to LeBron. As a result, Doncic's name is already causing havoc in the trading card market after a rookie edition sold for $3.12 million, breaking any sum paid for a Michael Jordan or a LeBron James card at a public auction.

The 2018-19 National Treasures RPA (rookie patch autograph) Logoman features an on-card autograph and a player-worn NBA shield logo -- hence, "Logoman" -- and is numbered 1-of-1. This is the same Doncic Logoman that reportedly changed hands in a private sale in March 2021 for $4.6 million -- at the time, the most expensive basketball card ever. (h/t ESPN)

The most expensive basketball card of all time is a LeBron James card that sold for $5.2 million but was sold in a private auction. The 'Luka Logoman' card is the most expensive card to ever be sold publicly. 

Is Luka Doncic Destined For Unquestioned Greatness?

Once every generation, a player emerges that looks like they just cannot be stopped. From what people have said about the experience of guarding Luka Doncic, it doesn't look like it's easy to manage. If he can dissect teams with that much ease, Doncic will always be a weapon on the court.

No player can guarantee success for themself and Luka is no different. The team around him hasn't been the best, with fans already worrying about where the star may end up in a few seasons

If he can stay healthy and keep performing at the rate he is at, he will find a winning situation for himself, whether it is on the Mavericks or elsewhere.  

