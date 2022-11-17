Skip to main content

Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard

Luka Doncic has been setting the NBA on fire for the last few years and there is still no game plan on how teams will stop him. He's the sole weapon of the Dallas Mavericks and is single-handedly leading them to wins given their pathetic offensive performance in his absence to the worst team in the league, the Houston Rockets.

Outside having an inconsistent jumper, Luka has been amazing so far and is leading the MVP conversation. After Chauncey Billups saw Luka rip apart his Portland Trail Blazers, he called Luka the toughest player to guard in the NBA. This sentiment has been echoed by 3-time NBA champion Danny Green, who went on ESPN to discuss what makes Luka so unguardable. 

"He's just a crafty big hard, He's too big for small guards and for bigger guys to guard him, he's too fast. He knows how to use his body well, he knows how to get to his spot, he has great touch around the rim, shoots the three well from deep, you know, stepback. He's gonna get to the free-throw line. So, if you guard him tight, he's gonna use your body against you. He does all the little things he needs to do to make the game easier for himself. If he's struggling from three, he's gonna find ways to still score the ball and get the ball to his teammates to get them a chance to win the game."

Every time the Mavericks play, Luka proves that there is no system that can slow him down. While his inconsistent fitness and massive workload cause him to lose steam during a game, he is contributing at a historic rate for the Mavs this season.  

The Dallas Mavericks Inconsistent Start To The Season 

The 8-6 Mavericks have a very identifiable set of problems. The team is one of the best teams in the league in the first half but manages to collapse in the second and lose games. They blew a 22-point lead to the Suns on opening night, they blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder and blew a 25-point lead against the Clippers before pulling back ahead to win the game. 

Doncic cannot keep carrying the load at the rate he is at for the entire season, something head coach Jason Kidd knows. All-time talent and MVPs usually carry sub-standard rosters to high seeds in their Conference. It looks like Luka will have to do the same to make the Mavericks reach the playoffs where they can use more of Luka Magic to make a run like last year.  

