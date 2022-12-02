Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

As of now, Luka Doncic is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA. The 23-year-old is averaging astronomical numbers this season and is a top candidate to win the regular season MVP award as well.

But despite playing arguably the best basketball of his life, Luka Doncic isn't satisfied. The simple reason behind it is the current record of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic is currently leading the league in scoring at 33.6 PPG and is averaging almost a triple-double over the last seven games. Surprisingly, in the same time span, the Mavericks have a record of 2-5.

The organization's most recent defeat came at the hands of the struggling Detroit Pistons. Upon seeing Luka lose the game, NBA fans urged the Mavs to get him some help or simply let go of him.

Luka Doncic Is Frustrated With His Teammates

There is no doubt about Luka Doncic being the cornerstone player for the Mavericks. Of course, it means that his teammates look up to him to lead the team to victories. But there's only so much a single player can do, right? During the game against the Pistons, Doncic seemingly finally lost his calm.

It happened after Doncic passed the ball to his teammate, and they committed a horrible turnover. This led to the Mavs star screaming in frustration and simply getting super pissed at his teammates.

Doncic is a generational talent, and he has proven that much in his first few years in the NBA. But at one point or another, the Mavericks need to get him some help. Considering the level of competition in the NBA right now, there is a very slim chance that Doncic can lead the team to a title all on his own.

Well, as things stand right now, many are seriously questioning the Mavericks' place in the NBA playoffs, let alone winning the championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons

By Aaron Abhishek
kanye paul kim
NBA Media

Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

The Mavericks Are Only 2-5 In Their Last 7 Games Despite Luka Doncic Almost Averaging A Triple-Double In That Time

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant's Unexpected Response To A Nets Fan That Said The Team Will Win The Championship And He Will Be The MVP
NBA Media

Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them

By Lee Tran
heat celtics
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Says The Miami Heat Are Close To The Boston Celtics' Level

By Lee Tran
Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Says Ja Morant Is 'The Real Deal'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Roasted On-Air By Malika Andrews

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kanye West Saying Chris Paul Slept With Kim Kardashian

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons
NBA Media

NBA Fans Beg Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help After Team Loses To Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Udonis Haslem Lashes Out At Fan Who Mocked Him For Guarding Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Want The Lakers To Trade LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Says Team's Next 6 Games Will Be Key Factor In How Aggressively The Team Will Try To Move Their Picks

By Lee Tran