Luka Doncic Was Pissed Off At His Teammates After They Made A Horrible Turnover

As of now, Luka Doncic is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA. The 23-year-old is averaging astronomical numbers this season and is a top candidate to win the regular season MVP award as well.

But despite playing arguably the best basketball of his life, Luka Doncic isn't satisfied. The simple reason behind it is the current record of the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic is currently leading the league in scoring at 33.6 PPG and is averaging almost a triple-double over the last seven games. Surprisingly, in the same time span, the Mavericks have a record of 2-5.

The organization's most recent defeat came at the hands of the struggling Detroit Pistons. Upon seeing Luka lose the game, NBA fans urged the Mavs to get him some help or simply let go of him.

Luka Doncic Is Frustrated With His Teammates

There is no doubt about Luka Doncic being the cornerstone player for the Mavericks. Of course, it means that his teammates look up to him to lead the team to victories. But there's only so much a single player can do, right? During the game against the Pistons, Doncic seemingly finally lost his calm.

It happened after Doncic passed the ball to his teammate, and they committed a horrible turnover. This led to the Mavs star screaming in frustration and simply getting super pissed at his teammates.

Doncic is a generational talent, and he has proven that much in his first few years in the NBA. But at one point or another, the Mavericks need to get him some help. Considering the level of competition in the NBA right now, there is a very slim chance that Doncic can lead the team to a title all on his own.

Well, as things stand right now, many are seriously questioning the Mavericks' place in the NBA playoffs, let alone winning the championship.

