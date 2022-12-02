The Mavericks Are Only 2-5 In Their Last 7 Games Despite Luka Doncic Almost Averaging A Triple-Double In That Time

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the game today. He is an elite offensive engine, who is capable of high-level scoring and playmaking. However, despite his individual talent, he has not been able to help the Dallas Mavericks be a competitive team this year.

A recent statistic illustrates just how bad the Dallas Mavericks have been despite Luka Doncic's presence. Over the last 7 games, Luka Doncic is averaging 32 PPG, 8 RPG, and 10 APG, but the Dallas Mavericks lost 5 of those 7 games.

Luka is averaging 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 10 AST over his last 7 games. The Mavs are 2-5 in that stretch...

There's no doubt that Luka Doncic is doing everything he can to uplift the Dallas Mavericks. However, even his stellar play has not been enough. Hopefully, the team can make a move soon, and figure out a way to improve the roster.

Fans Want The Mavericks To Get Luka Doncic Some Help

After the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Detroit Pistons, there were a lot of calls from fans for the Mavericks to get Luka Doncic some help. It is clear that the team has been missing a true No. 2 option behind Luka Doncic, and we'll see if the team addresses that issue ahead of the trade deadline in February.

Get Luka some help the mavericks aren't a serious team I’m watching Killian Hayes out duel Luka Doncic with my own two eyes Luka is so frustrated and I can't blame him. Just a dumb, dumb turnover there between Kleber and THJ. Pretty much a 5-point swing & the Pistons now lead by 2 in OT. Luka ain't gonna be patient like 41. The whole world knows it.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 11th in the Western Conference, and it is clear that something has to change for them. They are clearly relying too much on Luka Doncic right now, and it is hard to see them win a championship with that style. Without other elite offensive players, the team simply isn't going to find success.

Hopefully, we see the Dallas Mavericks make moves to improve their roster. Luka Doncic is already one of the league's top superstars, and the team's responsibility is to build the best possible roster around him.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.