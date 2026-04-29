Michael Beasley Says LeBron James Is “Winning In Life”: “Only Thing You Can Say Bad About Him Is His Shot”

LeBron James has arguably been among the most successful athletes of all time. From his achievements on the basketball court to his entrepreneurial work and personal life, which remains devoid of any scandals or controversies, James truly has it all.

While LeBron James’ individual success is documented, Michael Beasley highlighted how exceptional he was during a recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. While speaking with Shannon Sharpe about James’ life, he commented:

“LeBron is literally life goals. The only thing you can say bad about him is his shot. [He’s] married to his high school sweetheart. Still in the NBA the longest, right? My son is in the NBA, and my other son is coming. Shut up.”

“When it comes to winning in life, in music, it’s Drake. In sports, it’s LeBron James. I don’t care how much you hate this guy. He’s a billionaire playing basketball. He spends a million-plus on his body. He’s 41? He’s been in the NBA since [he was] 18? Okay, let’s reverse that. He’s been in the NBA more than half his life. He’s doing something right!”

As Beasley noted, what LeBron James has been able to achieve in these past 23 years is nothing short of remarkable. Along with breaking several long-standing NBA records, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to set an example as the paragon of longevity and sustained excellence.

For all intents and purposes, these aspects should see James perceived in a better light. Unfortunately, the media scrutiny following the superstar since his high school days has dulled the impact of his achievements.

Michael Beasley’s Experience Of Following LeBron James’ Example

Michael Beasley has been fairly open about admitting that LeBron James is among his favorite players. As an admirer of the superstar, Beasley first had his chance to play alongside James during the 2013-14 season on the Miami Heat.

At this time, James was physically at his most imposing. Given that Beasley noted all the success the forward had enjoyed until then, he revealed the result of following James’ example on him that year.

“I did everything he did,” Beasley told Sharpe. “Down to the ice cream and the chocolate chip cookies. When I came out of college, I was 240. When I was next to LeBron, I was 265, 4-5% body fat just walking around.”

Beasley noted that the sudden gain in muscle mass didn’t have the best impact on his game, as he relied on finesse rather than power. For the 2013-14 season, Beasley averaged 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.4% from the field.

Needless to say, this was far from his best. Still, he enjoyed his musculature and size.

It is apparent from Beasley’s comments that playing alongside LeBron James was like a dream come true for the forward. Unfortunately, personal incidents during his stints in Miami and Los Angeles also depict James in a poor light.

Despite these accounts, Beasley retains a positive outlook toward James. When factoring in how he speaks about the Lakers’ superstar, it is apparent that he still holds LeBron James in high regard.