NASCAR Star Defends Michael Jordan Amid Backlash Over Interaction With His 6-Year-Old Son

Michael Jordan found himself at the center of unexpected controversy following a triumphant night for his NASCAR team at the Daytona 500, but one of the drivers closest to him says the backlash is completely misplaced.

Tyler Reddick addressed the situation directly during an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, making it clear that he did not share the concerns circulating online.

“From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this, For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career.”

“It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that off to the side and think about the look on Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together. So, that’s where I’m at with it.” (15:26)



Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, celebrated in victory lane after Reddick captured a dramatic last-lap win. It marked a historic moment for the franchise and added another chapter to Jordan’s post-basketball legacy.

During the celebration, however, an eight-second clip began circulating online that showed Jordan interacting with Reddick’s six-year-old son, Beau. In the video, Jordan appeared to pinch the back of the child’s shirt and briefly brush his leg, prompting social media speculation and criticism.

The reaction snowballed quickly, with millions of views and thousands of comments dissecting the moment. Some questioned the interaction, while others argued it was being taken wildly out of context.

Reddick emphasized that the celebration was about shared joy, not controversy. He pointed to the visible emotion in victory lane, including the reaction of Jordan’s wife, Yvette, and the broader team circle. In his view, the clip ignored the larger context of families celebrating together after the biggest win of his racing career.

Others in the NASCAR community echoed similar sentiments. Some suggested that Beau’s shirt had been soaked with a sports drink and ice during the celebration, and that Jordan was simply trying to help remove ice chunks stuck under the fabric. NASCAR podcaster Bubba The Love Sponge Clem publicly supported that explanation, arguing that critics were reading too much into a harmless moment.

Jordan himself also spoke after the race, focusing entirely on the magnitude of the win.

“I can’t even believe it. You never know how these races are gonna end. You just try to survive.”

He reflected on growing up in North Carolina watching NASCAR races with family, calling the victory a deeply personal moment.

For Jordan, the Daytona 500 win reinforced his expanding sports footprint beyond basketball. For Reddick, it was a career-defining achievement shared with people he trusts. From his standpoint, the viral clip does not reflect reality.

In an era where brief videos often travel faster than context, Reddick’s defense highlights a simple point. Those inside the celebration saw happiness, familiarity, and shared history. Those outside saw eight seconds.