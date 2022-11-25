NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic

Credit: Fadeaway World

A suggested trade by an NBA analyst will see Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook head to Orlando Magic along with a draft pick in exchange for Gary Harris, Terrence Ross, and Jonathan Isaac.

With the trade season approaching, the spotlight on the Lakers shines much brighter, owing to their current run this season. Placed 14th in the West with a 5-11 record, there have been growing calls for the Los Angeles front office to add pieces that would complement the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While the franchise has maintained its stance on not making any trade moves (including Westbrook, who has been a constant on the trade monitor), the latest feature involving the guard sends him to the Magic.

The analyst's opinion, per Bleacher Report, sees the 34-year-old head back to the East and also gives Magic a chance to add a future unprotected first-rounder in a trade that sees some of their veterans don the Purple and Gold.

"Harris and Ross bring some much-needed shooting and wing play to a Lakers team that craves both. Isaac is nearing a return to the court following a two-plus-year absence due to knee injuries and was an elite defender the last time we saw him in an NBA game. This trade also lets the Lakers keep their 2029 first-round pick, with 2023-24 contracts for Harris and Isaac either partially or completely non-guaranteed should L.A. prioritize cap space instead."

Ideally, the deal makes sense, especially when looking at that perspective where the Lakers get to keep at least one of their picks, which they have been unwilling to trade.

Will The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook?

Had it been a repeat of the last season when Russell Westbrook's arrival to LA proved to be a blockbuster squib, the Lakers may have considered sending him on his way. But his resurgence after coming off the bench may look at the team being reluctant to part with the guard.

Recently, rumor mills were churning with Westbrook, likely to find a new home in Miami. Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report viewed it as a potential destination.

The Pistons probably don't view Westbrook, Beverley or Nunn as important rotation players and could look to trade whichever Lakers they receive. If Westbrook is bought out, the buzz around the league has him signing with the Miami Heat.



So to the prompt, "What's the deal? What's the trade?"



That's the best "realistic" trade for the Lakers to vault back into contention.

At the time of writing, the polarizing player has been averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. While the idea of sending him to Orlando makes sense in one way, only time will tell if the Lakers will even consider that option.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.