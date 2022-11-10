Skip to main content

NBA Executive Claims 'Frustrated' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Join East Contender

We're very close to starting the second month of the 2022-23 NBA season, and many teams have learned how the rest of the campaign will go for them. We have talked about the Los Angeles Lakers nonstop, and it seems like the Purple and Gold won't be able to even compete for a play-in tournament spot

Other teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors could be working to get back to the top of the standings, but things could go South for them too. Meanwhile, other teams are trying to show they are the real deal, like the Utah Jazz or Cleveland Cavaliers, two teams with different aspirations before the start of the season that are balling out right now. 

On the other side, we have teams that were expected to lose a lot of games this season, especially knowing that Victor Wembanyama will be available in the next NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder are part of that group, but their best player could be against this losing trend, even if the rest of the team is fine with it. 

An anonymous NBA executive told Sam Amick of The Athletic that Shai is 'frustrated' with the Thunder losses and he could be out of the team recently. SGA is the fifth top scorer in the league this season, averaging 31.6 points per game, which means he's ready to compete and lead a team to get wins and reach important stages. 

“You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “But how far do (the Thunder) want to push this (tanking effort)?”

It's unclear if the Raptors are actually interested in a move for the guard, but this would make a lot of sense. Let's not forget that he's Canadian, and perhaps a return home could be the best for his career. The Raptors won the championship in 2019, and they are working hard to get another chance at the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

Perhaps adding a player like Shai will be the key for them, but right now, it doesn't seem like they're in a rush to add another player. They also have interesting young players on the roster, namely Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby. The Raptors look just fine right now, but things could get better if they add Shai to the roster. 

