Skip to main content

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II

The 2021-22 season will live long in the memory of the Golden State Warriors and their fans. After two disappointing seasons, many on the outside felt that the dynasty was over, but the Warriors showed they still had plenty left in the tank as they won their 4th championship in 8 seasons. 

Stephen Curry was the star of the show as always, but he got a fair bit of support along the way, as the Warriors had put together a balanced team around him. On the back of their triumph, Golden State entered a pivotal offseason where they tried to bring back all their key pieces, but even their owners, with their deep pockets, could only go so far. Some of their important role players had to go, with Gary Payton II being the most significant departure.

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II

Payton got a 3-year, $28 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers, and the money was too good for him to pass up. The Warriors weren't in a position to match it, as it would lead to a significant increase in their luxury tax, and they had to bid him farewell, Draymond Green had stated that he wasn't happy to see Payton go and an NBA Executive told Sean Deveney that the Warriors players are upset that the team didn't resign him.

via Heavy:

“If there is anything that the guys on that team, around that team, are upset with, it is letting Payton go, letting him get paid somewhere else like he did,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Everyone understands that with the [luxury] tax, it was really tough to bring him back, but they could have kept him and let [Kevon] Looney walk because, in theory, it would be easier to replace a big guy.”

The Warriors have definitely missed Payton on the court this season. He was one of the biggest reasons why they were such a good defensive team in 2021-22 and have really struggled on that end of the floor without him. They are starting to turn things around, though, and you would back them to eventually fill the hole left by his departure.

As for Payton, he actually hasn't played a game yet for the Blazers. He had abdominal surgery in the offseason and is still in the recovery phase. Portland has had a decent start to this season without him, and his eventual return would be a major boost for a franchise that is looking to make some noise in the postseason.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II

By Gautam Varier
Danny Green Reveals How He Tried To Keep The Peace Between Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Danny Green Reveals How He Tried To Keep The Peace Between Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons

By Gautam Varier
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James

By Gautam Varier
Laker Fan Won 'Fan Of The Game' For Drinking Beer Out Of Her Prosthetic Leg
NBA Media

Laker Fan Won 'Fan Of The Game' For Drinking Beer Out Of Her Prosthetic Leg

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Blasts Deandre Ayton, Says He Would Shove Him Again In That Situation
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Blasts Deandre Ayton, Says He Would Shove Him Again In That Situation

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Praises Russell Westbrook For Staying Professional Amid Trade Rumors

By Gautam Varier
Isaiah Stewart Got Mad And Pushed Julius Randle After He Posterized Him
NBA Media

Isaiah Stewart Got Mad And Pushed Julius Randle After He Posterized Him

By Gautam Varier
Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.
NBA Media

Atlanta Hawks Haven't Won A Game Since Dejounte Murray Disrespected Jabari Smith Jr.

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_16209212
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Believes The Clippers Will Have A "Wasted Season" If Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Don't Suit Up

By Lee Tran
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For "Dumb Play" In Crunch Time Against Mavericks

By Lee Tran
Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Believes The Toronto Raptors Would've Three-Peated If Kawhi Leonard Never Left

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
James Wiseman
NBA Media

James Wiseman Has A Plus Minus Of -35 In Five G-League Games

By Lee Tran
Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers blockbuster trades
NBA Trade Rumors

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Ties Dirk Nowitzki's 40-Point Tally With Dominant Performance Against Golden State Warriors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Have Wild Reactions To Luka Doncic's 41-Point Triple-Double Against The Warriors: "Stop Playing With This Man"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya