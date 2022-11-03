Skip to main content

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

Over the last season or so, Russell Westbrook has been targeted a lot by fans and the media. It was obviously due to the former NBA MVP failing to live up to the expectations after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, most wanted the Lakers to trade Russ this offseason.

Well, the Purple and Gold failed to find an adequate offer for him and decided to keep him on the roster to start the season. After struggling for a couple of games, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to bring Brodie off the bench. That decision by Ham did wonders for Westbrook's confidence.

Westbrook has played three games coming off the bench and has helped the Lakers win two of them. The Lakers now have a record of 2-5 and will hope to continue this form in the coming games.

Russell Westbrook Gets Praised

In the close win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Westbrook recorded 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists while playing 25 minutes. Following this tremendous effort, Darvin Ham wants Westbrook to aim to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

This is the third straight game where Russ has led the second unit of the Lakers. Upon seeing Westbrook's confidence return, fans were extremely happy to see it.

It seems like Russ has finally found the perfect role for himself with the Lakers. Here's how NBA fans around the globe reacted to Westbrook's current form:

While fans were happy to see Russ having great games, they still believe that Russ can do better if Ham actually plays him in the clutch. Even against the Pelicans, Westbrook was benched for most of the second half. Had he been on the court, he would have for sure recorded another triple-double.

But at the end of the day, the Lakers won the game. Coach Ham must be working on a new strategy to incorporate Russ into the team's current system. Hopefully, we will see more of the same from Westbrook as the season progresses and the Lakers shift gears to make a return to the postseason.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Embraces His Bench Role For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It's Been Beneficial For Everybody."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA

By Titan Frey
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After LeBron James Has First Injury Scare Of The Season: "I'm Ready To Give You My Foot, Bro."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash
NBA Media

Jeff Van Gundy Defends Steve Nash After Being Exiled From The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."
NBA Media

Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Brooklyn Nets Will Finalize Deal With Ime Udoka As Soon As Tomorrow

By Nico Martinez