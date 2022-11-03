NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last season or so, Russell Westbrook has been targeted a lot by fans and the media. It was obviously due to the former NBA MVP failing to live up to the expectations after being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, most wanted the Lakers to trade Russ this offseason.

Well, the Purple and Gold failed to find an adequate offer for him and decided to keep him on the roster to start the season. After struggling for a couple of games, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to bring Brodie off the bench. That decision by Ham did wonders for Westbrook's confidence.

Westbrook has played three games coming off the bench and has helped the Lakers win two of them. The Lakers now have a record of 2-5 and will hope to continue this form in the coming games.

Russell Westbrook Gets Praised

In the close win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Westbrook recorded 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists while playing 25 minutes. Following this tremendous effort, Darvin Ham wants Westbrook to aim to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

This is the third straight game where Russ has led the second unit of the Lakers. Upon seeing Westbrook's confidence return, fans were extremely happy to see it.

It seems like Russ has finally found the perfect role for himself with the Lakers. Here's how NBA fans around the globe reacted to Westbrook's current form:

While fans were happy to see Russ having great games, they still believe that Russ can do better if Ham actually plays him in the clutch. Even against the Pelicans, Westbrook was benched for most of the second half. Had he been on the court, he would have for sure recorded another triple-double.

But at the end of the day, the Lakers won the game. Coach Ham must be working on a new strategy to incorporate Russ into the team's current system. Hopefully, we will see more of the same from Westbrook as the season progresses and the Lakers shift gears to make a return to the postseason.