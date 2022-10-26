Skip to main content

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green For His Dirty Play Against The Suns: "Dirtiest Player In The League"

Draymond Green is a very good basketball player who can be best described as a swiss army knife. He can just do so many things on a basketball court to help his team win, but just like the item, Dray is more than capable of causing some pain as well.

He is well-known at this point as a dirty player who delivers cheap shots from time to time and it is sad that he has to resort to things like that on the court. He hasn't done his reputation any favors this last month or so, first by punching his own teammate Jordan Poole in practice, and then once the season started, he almost hurt Nikola Jokic during a game against the Nuggets.

There is a long list of dirty plays over the years from Green that you can find and fortunately, in this instance, Jokic came out unscathed. Cameron Johnson of the Suns can also count himself fortunate that he didn't seriously get hurt when Draymond pushed his teammate, Jock Landale, toward him when he had gone up for a layup.

NBA fans were angered by the play and some wanted Draymond to be suspended.

"I hope the nba reviews this and fines or suspends him"

"Has to be a suspension"

"Dirtiest player in the league"

"Dudes been doing this his entire career smh"

"Also after falling into Jokic’s legs earlier this season"

"Let him slide and he will just do worse next time. He’s a menace"

"I hate draymond."

"Typical Draymond moves. He knows who he is and he can’t deal with it."

"@Money23Green will never change, nothing but a bitter petty sore loser always and forever will be sadly he isn’t fooling anyone but himself"

"Wow. Just wow. Dirty player…"

"He broke the code 😪"

"Are we surprised?"

"SUSPEND THIS BUM ALREADY"

"I thought that was an accident didn't know he pushed him"

"Bro Has To Be Stopped"

"no one can even refute this, he definitely did this on purpose"

"This guy is just dangerous for the sport at this point"

"Pushing another player into someone in midair should be treated the same as if you hit them"

"Smh idk why these folks don’t square up with Draymond"

"Disgusting player"

One of these days someone will seriously get hurt if Draymond keeps this up. This moment was somewhat overshadowed by the other big talking point from this game, which was Klay Thompson's ejection.

Klay got into an altercation with Devin Booker in the third quarter and got two technicals in succession, which led to the ejection. Booker revealed after the game that Thompson kept telling him that they have 4 rings, but that unfortunately wasn't enough to get the win, as the Suns blew out the Warriors 134-105.

