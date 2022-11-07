Skip to main content

NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."

When Anthony Davis played a big role in the Lakers winning their 17th NBA championship in 2020, their fans must have been over the moon. He had instantly repaid the faith the team had in him with a title and looked set to be one of the league's best players for the foreseeable future.

Those days seem like ages ago at this point as Davis has been one of the bigger disappointments in the NBA over the last couple of seasons. There were some promising signs early on in this season, but AD is once again failing to live up to expectations. 

The latest letdown came in the game against the Cavaliers after Davis got off to a fast start. He ended the first half with 17 points as the Lakers led 64-58 but a disastrous second half undid all that good work. The Lakers would get outscored 56-36 and AD, who was so good in the first half, scored just 2 points in the second and attempted just 2 shots. 

NBA fans were not happy with Davis and called him out for this disappearing act. 

"This is an ongoing thing"

"Bron and Ad both playing like sh** 💀"

"Trade him to the hawks"

"Y’all love chewing up Russ but every time I look in the box score it’s this frivolous young man on some soft sh**"

"I’d rather trade AD than Westbrook idc"

"He’s supposed to be in his prime 😂"

"Second game ina row he done that🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️"

"Trade AD to Washington for Rui and Morris. Then get the Pacers trade done for Russ. You just got a new starting line up to put around LBJ"

"AD has to be one of the most overrated superstars in the league"

"After winning the Championship, #AD has become the Number 1 "least dominant" big man in the league"

"Take him off the Top 75 list PLZ!!"

"Dude is a joke! Trade him, LeBrick and Westbrick and start the rebuild process."

"He is lakers number 1 issue."

"Overrated and soft"

"We should trade this garbage ! Weak and fragile af !"

"He’s washed"

"And this is why no one is scared of them"

"He's weak, trade him while you can get some player"

"And people want to say LeBron is trash now. Atleast he ain’t doing this kind of sh**"

"Trade this dude already he's so overrated and losing a step just going to get worse and worse the older he gets his body is not loyal to him"

These second-half no-shows have been quite regular this season and as some fans pointed out, this was the second game in a row where we saw a big disparity. Against the Jazz, AD had 20 points by half-time but just like against the Cavaliers, he scored only 2 points in the second half.

It is simply not good enough for one of your best players to be such a non-factor for long stretches in games. Bill Simmons stated that AD might be available in trade talks and if he keeps playing like this, the Lakers might have to seriously consider cutting ties.

