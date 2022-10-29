Skip to main content

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

Boston Celtics' Luke Kornet has a funny way of stopping 3-pointers, and the move had NBA fans in splits as he attempted the maneuver during their overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the 132-123 defeat may have stung Celtics fans, there was no denying that Kornet's full-fledged jump to stop a three would have had them laughing. 

The center was seen jumping up with his hands facing up so as to deflect or defend, and needless to say, fans were plain amused. You can view the clip of Kornet's unique three-stopping defense and the reactions below.

Kornet finished with 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Cavaliers, and Boston will hope for more production from their big man in the games to come.

NBA's big man Luke Kornet Feels The Contesting Works: "I’ve Been Told It Makes A Difference."

While the move may have been laughed at, the lanky 27-year-old believed that the move would make a difference.

He may not have been closer to the shot to make the claim, but from what Kornet has heard, he suggests that it is a good move to have. Speaking to reporters postgame, he said: (via MassLive)

“I’ve been told it works,” Kornet said. “Came about it pretty organically. I’ve been told it makes a difference. In the number of times I’ve used it, it seems to make a difference. If the numbers start indicating otherwise, I’ll adjust. But as long as it seems to be effective, especially with certain types of shooters, and things like that.”

“It’s not perfect every time,” Kornet said. “If you can get there early enough and you can’t see the rim, it’s better. We’re visually-dependent people. If you can do it right, it can have some effect.”

At the time of writing, it was reported that the Celtics were looking for big men and wings and Jae Crowder was one of the names doing the rounds. They already acquired Malcolm Brogdon in the preseason but are now looking to bolster their frontcourt. They play the Washington Wizards up next and then square off against Cleveland again.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

By Aaron Abhishek
pierce lakers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison

By Nick Mac
Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA
NBA Media

Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Is Currently Leading The NBA In Turnovers Per Game: "Not Surprising At All. He’s The All-Time Leader In Turnovers In NBA History After All."
NBA Media

LeBron James Becomes First On The All-Time 20-Point Games List

By Orlando Silva
Phil Jackson Furiously Yelled At Kobe Bryant For Not Being On The Team Bus At 10 AM
NBA Media

Phil Jackson Furiously Yelled At Kobe Bryant For Not Being On The Team Bus At 10 AM

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals

By Aaron Abhishek
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."

By Aaron Abhishek
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

By Aaron Abhishek