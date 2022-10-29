NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics' Luke Kornet has a funny way of stopping 3-pointers, and the move had NBA fans in splits as he attempted the maneuver during their overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the 132-123 defeat may have stung Celtics fans, there was no denying that Kornet's full-fledged jump to stop a three would have had them laughing.

The center was seen jumping up with his hands facing up so as to deflect or defend, and needless to say, fans were plain amused. You can view the clip of Kornet's unique three-stopping defense and the reactions below.

Kornet finished with 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Cavaliers, and Boston will hope for more production from their big man in the games to come.

NBA's big man Luke Kornet Feels The Contesting Works: "I’ve Been Told It Makes A Difference."

While the move may have been laughed at, the lanky 27-year-old believed that the move would make a difference.

He may not have been closer to the shot to make the claim, but from what Kornet has heard, he suggests that it is a good move to have. Speaking to reporters postgame, he said: (via MassLive)

“I’ve been told it works,” Kornet said. “Came about it pretty organically. I’ve been told it makes a difference. In the number of times I’ve used it, it seems to make a difference. If the numbers start indicating otherwise, I’ll adjust. But as long as it seems to be effective, especially with certain types of shooters, and things like that.”

“It’s not perfect every time,” Kornet said. “If you can get there early enough and you can’t see the rim, it’s better. We’re visually-dependent people. If you can do it right, it can have some effect.”

At the time of writing, it was reported that the Celtics were looking for big men and wings and Jae Crowder was one of the names doing the rounds. They already acquired Malcolm Brogdon in the preseason but are now looking to bolster their frontcourt. They play the Washington Wizards up next and then square off against Cleveland again.