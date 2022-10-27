Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings

The Boston Celtics have had a great start to their season despite losing their head coach over the summer. Under interim coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics have shown a lot of promise. That promise hasn't come to the surface without its issues, as the team blew a lead against the Chicago Bulls in their only loss of the season so far.

The Celtics are right in the middle of their championship window and have been pushing the chips into the center to ensure they can get this done. They already acquired Malcolm Brogdon in preseason but are now looking to reinforce their frontcourt depth with additional wings or big men.

“It is clear that if you hear from them, they’re asking about big guys but they’re asking about wings, too, poking around. They’re taking the temperature on what might be out there, who might get released or bought out, who they might have to give up a pick, a first-rounder, a second-rounder, to get. It is early so no one is giving up on players now but when you get to late December and January, seems like they want to be in a good spot to make a call on what to do then.” (h/t Heavy)

The Celtics should be a contender for Jae Crowder in Phoenix, as the former Celtics player is a playoff-tested player with plenty of experience alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford.

What's Out There For The Celtics?

The trade market is still yet to take shape as it's too early in the season. However, everyone knows that certain teams would be willing to part with their best player so that they can tank for Victor Wembanyama.

When it comes to acquiring big men, the Celtics have 2 great options. They could look at getting Myles Turner out of the Indiana Pacers or acquire Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs. Turner might be a better fit due to his dynamic offensive ability, but Poeltl would be a more dependable choice due to his positive injury history.

Outside of Jae Crowder, the market for wings is limited. The Celtics could try to make a move for Lauri Markkanen, who is having a fantastic time as the leading scorer for the Utah Jazz. Free agency could help them get Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard, so the Celtics can take their time and ensure they make the right decision for the team's immediate future.  

