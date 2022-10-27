Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' horrible start to the season managed to get worse as the team fell to a 110-99 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers were without Russell Westbrook, which made people expect a better performance from the team. However, they were not going to be the ones to deliver it against a team like Denver.

LeBron James did try his best. After a slow start in the first quarter where he didn't even try to shoot the ball, LeBron got more aggressive throughout the game. Despite that, LeBron could score just 19 points on poor 8-21 shooting splits. The worst part about this has to be the 8 turnovers coughed by James, more in one game than Westbrook has had this season. Fans were not happy about this and let James have it. 

Considering how Russ has been held accountable for losses with similar performances, it's no surprise to see fans come after LeBron. 'The Chosen One' is clearly incapable of backpacking his team's success as he used to in previous years.

Do The Lakers Stand A Chance At A Playoff Spot?

If the Lakers don't make a trade, they're going to end up giving the New Orleans Pelicans the draft right to Victor Wembanyama. This season has been filthy for the Lakers, who don't look capable of even getting one win on the year. We have never seen a LeBron James-led team in such a hole before.

Even though Westbrook can't be blamed for this loss, the Lakers won't get better until they use his massive $46 million contract and trade it away for 2 or 3 rotational players. Westbrook not being on the court today is good for him, because the way the Lakers are constructed, they would have lost with him on the court too. 

A big trade to get good depth around LeBron and AD is the only way the Lakers can make the playoffs this season, but it doesn't look like the Lakers' front office will make any moves. 

