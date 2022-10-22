Skip to main content

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

The 2021-22 season was a difficult one for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. For the first time in his career, Dame missed significant time with injuries and his team collapsed without their superstar, as they failed to make the playoffs. They also traded away CJ McCollum last season and no one was quite sure what to make of the team heading into this season.

They had some talent around Dame, as they added Jerami Grant to go with guys like Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons, who were already on the team but there were still a lot of questions. They answered some of those questions in the opener, as a balanced effort led to a win over the Kings, as Lillard, Grant, and Simons all scored in the 20s. The Suns were up next and they would pose a much tougher challenge, but the Blazers and Lillard rose to the occasion.

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over the Suns

It looked like the Suns would blow the Blazers away early on but they hung in there thanks to Lillard scoring 28 points in the first half and then eventually went on to win it 113-111 in OT. Deandre Ayton could have potentially sent the game to double OT but he missed the first of two throws with just over a second left and Jock Landale missed the putback on the miss off the second, as the Blazers escaped with a win. Lillard ended the night with a game-high 41 points and NBA fans were happy to see him back to his best.

"He was never washed y’all just didn’t understand he wasn’t fully healthy for years"

"Dame and Harden are back basketball is good again 🔥🔥"

"He’s back 🔥"

"Damn he beat the washed allegations as soon as they were raised"

"He is that guy. He always has been."

"It's great for the league to have Dame Dolla back, balling as usual. What a game 🔥"

"And people were saying he’s washed lol"

"Dame 😈 revenge season!!!"

"DAME TIME BABY"

"He owns the suns"

"Better then curry"

"top 10 offensive player oat"

"Bron make the call man!! Get Dame to the lakers by any means 🤞🏼😩"

"This man is better than Trae and Ja 🤷‍♂️"

"Dame dolla 🔥"

"The best PG in the NBA."

"About to drop 60 vs the Lakers next game"

"he’s so back love that for the NBA"

"STOP DISRESPECTING HIM… EASILY TOP 10"

"MVP Revenge season."

Dame wasn't much of a factor in OT but he carried the Blazers all game and it was about time someone else stood up, as Simons did by scoring what ended up being the game-winner. The win makes the Blazers one of four teams in the Western Conference to have started 2-0 and they face the 0-2 Lakers next, so another win might well be on the cards.

Lillard once again stated recently that he wants to stay with the Blazers and win a title with them. He said it just wouldn't feel the same to win it elsewhere and while the chances of them winning it are very slim, they have at least gotten off to a great start.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kawhi Leonard Looked Extremely Disinterested At New York Fashion Week
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains The Process For Strengthening His ACL: "You Gotta Gradually Play Minutes In Order To Get The ACL Strong..."

By Lee Tran
Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
NBA Media

Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Blasts Report Which Indicated He Is Retiring In 2024

By Gautam Varier
Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique
NBA Media

NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons' Performance Against The Toronto Raptors: "We've Set The Bar Really Low... Did Nothing In The Last 1.5 Quarters"

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gives Huge Praise To Ja Morant: "He Can Do Everything... He's A Really Complete Player."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

By Gautam Varier
herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran