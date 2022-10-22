NBA Fans Go Wild After Damian Lillard's 41-Point Explosion Leads The Blazers To A Win Over The Suns In OT: "He Is That Guy. He Always Has Been."

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 season was a difficult one for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. For the first time in his career, Dame missed significant time with injuries and his team collapsed without their superstar, as they failed to make the playoffs. They also traded away CJ McCollum last season and no one was quite sure what to make of the team heading into this season.

They had some talent around Dame, as they added Jerami Grant to go with guys like Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons, who were already on the team but there were still a lot of questions. They answered some of those questions in the opener, as a balanced effort led to a win over the Kings, as Lillard, Grant, and Simons all scored in the 20s. The Suns were up next and they would pose a much tougher challenge, but the Blazers and Lillard rose to the occasion.

It looked like the Suns would blow the Blazers away early on but they hung in there thanks to Lillard scoring 28 points in the first half and then eventually went on to win it 113-111 in OT. Deandre Ayton could have potentially sent the game to double OT but he missed the first of two throws with just over a second left and Jock Landale missed the putback on the miss off the second, as the Blazers escaped with a win. Lillard ended the night with a game-high 41 points and NBA fans were happy to see him back to his best.

"He was never washed y’all just didn’t understand he wasn’t fully healthy for years"

"Dame and Harden are back basketball is good again 🔥🔥"



"He’s back 🔥"

"Damn he beat the washed allegations as soon as they were raised"

"He is that guy. He always has been."

"It's great for the league to have Dame Dolla back, balling as usual. What a game 🔥"

"And people were saying he’s washed lol"

"Dame 😈 revenge season!!!"

"DAME TIME BABY"

"He owns the suns"

"Better then curry"

"top 10 offensive player oat"

"Bron make the call man!! Get Dame to the lakers by any means 🤞🏼😩"

"This man is better than Trae and Ja 🤷‍♂️"

"Dame dolla 🔥"

"The best PG in the NBA."

"About to drop 60 vs the Lakers next game"

"he’s so back love that for the NBA"

"STOP DISRESPECTING HIM… EASILY TOP 10"

"MVP Revenge season."

Dame wasn't much of a factor in OT but he carried the Blazers all game and it was about time someone else stood up, as Simons did by scoring what ended up being the game-winner. The win makes the Blazers one of four teams in the Western Conference to have started 2-0 and they face the 0-2 Lakers next, so another win might well be on the cards.

Lillard once again stated recently that he wants to stay with the Blazers and win a title with them. He said it just wouldn't feel the same to win it elsewhere and while the chances of them winning it are very slim, they have at least gotten off to a great start.