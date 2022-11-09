Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"

It is easy to forget that there was a time when Ben Simmons was seen as somewhat of a generational prospect. People saw a freak athlete at nearly 7 feet tall who could handle the ball exceptionally well and was an elite playmaker. Simmons was also compared to LeBron James at certain points and to say he hasn't lived up to those early expectations would be an understatement.

One could very well argue that there hasn't been a whole lot of improvement in Simmons' game from when he came into the league and his shooting, in particular, has had no growth whatsoever. It ended up playing a role in his departure from Philadelphia and things haven't gotten off to a great start in Brooklyn either.

Not having played a lot of basketball over the last year and some injuries haven't helped Simmons' cause, but he has still performed well below expectations. For the season, he is averaging just 5.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, and 0.9 BPG while shooting 43.2% from the field, and 46.7% from the line. He, of course, hasn't connected on a single three-pointer either and NBA fans reacted to this awful start.

"Ben Simmons is a bust after this season unless he is a solid contributor in the Nets making a deep playoff run (15, 5, and 5 at least)"

"Remember when he was supposed to be the next LeBron? Wild."

"I really don’t understand what people see in this man"

"This isn’t lightly but if he keeps playing like this, his contract is unironically the worst max contract in the league"

"This is Anthony Bennett numbers …… ( Bennett could make and shoot 3s btw)"

"Man's averaging triple singles"

"I’m a nets fan and he is playing like he is a vet min player instead of a star"

"Didn't think he would regress so much when "healthy" his defense isn't even the same... just a sad story"

"that 43% fg is atrocious considering he takes 90% of his shots from 3 feet away"

"It’s like bro lost his powers in space Jam"

"get this man in the G league"

"Triple single stats and he might be joining Dwight and Quinn Cook pretty soon"

"I used to defend him but not anymore dudes 🗑️🤣 no excuse for this"

"Bro went from a triple double to a triple single right before our eyes"

"I can’t believe people tried telling me Brooklyn won the trade"

"What’s the opposite of most improved player? Whatever it is, Ben wins hands down"

"6’11 Andre Roberson"

"Averaging more Turnovers then Fields Goal made per game is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen"

"I could do the same damn thing if not have better stats for much less than what he’s being paid for."

"I hope he starts learning Mandarin bc he's going to be in Shanghai soon"

He said he loves it when people talk sh** about him and they are doing an awful lot of that recently. Ben just doesn't look the same anymore and Brooklyn might be having some serious buyer's remorse right now.

It was reported that they're frustrated with him, but even if they decide to pull the plug and ship him out of town, it would appear there isn't any interest. NBA insider Jake Fischer said Simmons has no trade value at the moment and it has been a stunning fall from grace for the Australian.

