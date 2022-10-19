Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Combining For 70 Points To Lead Celtics In Defeat Of 76ers: "Celtics Run The League."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Antoine Walker On What Will Make Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown An Elite Duo: "One Guy Has To Recognize When One Guy Has Got It Going On."

Opening night is already off to a great start, as the contest between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers was an extremely exciting game. It was a high-scoring affair, with stars on both teams getting big numbers offensively.

Particularly, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points apiece to lead the Boston Celtics to a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. There's no doubt that this is an insane achievement, and they are only the third duo in NBA history to each score 35 points in a season opener.

The Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third duo in NBA history to each score at least 35 points in their team's season opener. They join Oscar Robertson & Jack Twyman (1961-62) and Jerry West & Wilt Chamberlain (1969-70).

There's no doubt that the Boston Celtics are off to a great start with this performance from their two stars. A lot of NBA fans reacted to this night from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with many of them praising the duo for their elite scoring.

celtics 7
celtics 6
celtics 5
celtics 4
celtics 3
celtics 2
celtics 1

Hopefully, we see Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue to perform at this level consistently. There's no doubt that they are both top-tier players, and it'll be interesting to see how far they can lead the Boston Celtics this season.

The Boston Celtics Could Definitely Win A Championship

Though the Boston Celtics are without coach Ime Udoka for the entire season due to his suspension, the talent on the roster suggests that the team could end up back in the NBA Finals. The 2022 Finals loss will fuel them, and former Celtic Glen Davis notably predicted that the Celtics would win a championship in the future because they hate the "feeling of losing".

“I wasn’t happy, but I was happy,... The reason why is there’s different levels of the playoffs. Every level is a different level."

"First round is first round, but energy is a different level. Every level is so important. Now, you guys understand the feeling of winning the Eastern Conference Finals. You know what it takes to go to the Finals."

“Now, you know to close what type of energy you need to have... what you gotta be able to do. That experience is... with the right guys that experience it... they’re gonna win a championship because they hate that feeling of losing."

“I was happy for that learning experience. The future’s bright when you’ve got Jaylen Brown and Tatum really being All-Stars.”

There's no doubt that losing can be a learning experience. Losing can teach someone what it takes to win, and it seems as though Glen Davis believes that the 2022 loss was important for the Celtics.

Hopefully, we do see Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown end up getting a championship as a duo in the future. They definitely have the talent to win it all, and perhaps this is the year that they end up going over the hump.

YOU MAY LIKE

Antoine Walker On What Will Make Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown An Elite Duo: "One Guy Has To Recognize When One Guy Has Got It Going On."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Combining For 70 Points To Lead Celtics In Defeat Of 76ers: "Celtics Run The League."

By Lee Tran
Stephen Curry Calls For Brittney Griner's Freedom During Golden State Warriors' Ring Ceremony
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Calls For Brittney Griner's Freedom During Golden State Warriors' Ring Ceremony

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
zion back
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Spotted Wearing Iconic Michael Jordan "I'm Back" T-Shirt

By Lee Tran
Video: Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute To Bill Russell On Opening Night
NBA Media

Video: Jaylen Brown Pays Tribute To Bill Russell On Opening Night

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of the Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Gets Ruthlessly Booed By Boston Celtics Fans On Opening Night: "F**k Embiid"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron draft night
NBA Media

LeBron James Pays Tribute To His Draft Night Outfit Ahead Of Entering Year 20 In The League

By Lee Tran
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
draymond green jordan poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Gets Real On His Altercation With Jordan Poole: "The World Has Veen Able To See One Of Your Worst Moments. Look At The Upside. I Can Live With That."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Argue About Which Point Guard They Would Want In Their Prime: "Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Or John Wall?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."

By Divij Kulkarni
James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally
NBA Media

James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
kevin durant russell westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Comes Out In Support Of Russell Westbrook, Who Is Getting A Lot Of Hate From Fans: "Starting To Reach a Different Level Of Sh*t..."

By Lee Tran
amazon nba
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Amazon Is Interested In Acquiring The NBA's Media Rights In 2025

By Lee Tran