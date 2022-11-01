NBA Fans React To Myles Turner Pushing To Be Traded To The Lakers: "First Time Someone Requested A Trade On A Podcast"

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Myles Turner has the weird distinction of arguably being spoken about more by fans of other teams than the fans of his own team this season. With the Lakers' supposedly having the option to trade for him and Buddy Hield if they give up their first-round picks, their 1-5 start has seen fans clamoring for the franchise to make it happen. And things that Turner has recently said haven't helped matters.

Throughout the end of the offseason, it seemed inevitable that the Lakers would move on from Westbrook. When they finally decided not to, people were concerned, and that has only intensified since the season began. Turner recently appeared on Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast and spoke about how the Los Angeles franchise should think about doing the deal. And this was followed up by the center explaining what it's like to play for the Lakers as opposed to a smaller franchise like the Pacers.

NBA Fans Had Something To Say About Myles Turner Pushing To Be Traded To The Lakers

Players don't often publicly hint at the fact that they would like to be traded to certain organizations. Yet Turner more or less did just that when he spoke on the Woj Pod. And understandably, fans took notice, especially Lakers fans, who reacted to it on Reddit.

"It's strategic. He's trying to get to out of Indy. His team is trying to force Indy and the Lakers hands." "He can sign next year if he wants cause the trade not happening as long as the price is two picks." "If Russ is still here in February, the Lakers aren’t moving him for anything less than a slam dunk." "The first time someone demanded a trade on a podcast." "Fam just sign with us in the summer lol let us keep our picks." "That boa ready to step up to the plate." "Sorry bro we got Benchbrook now we ain’t making any trade." "Never have I seen such speaking into existence since one Lavar Ball." "He should change his name to Myles “Can’t wait to join Lakers” Turner." "Myles Turner needs to actually do some winning and playing good and staying healthy to get love." "Trading picks to win now only works if you win now." "Do it, give up the picks."

It seems that fans are split on whether they want the deal to happen or not, but in any case, there is no doubt that it would improve the Lakers. As far as Turner is concerned, he does seem happy enough to stay in Indiana for the time being as well. His praise for Tyrese Haliburton is a good example of that. What the Lakers decide will only become apparent with time.